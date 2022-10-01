As Ian continues to weaken farther inland, recovery efforts are underway in Florida and South Carolina

Editor’s Note: Affected by the storm? Use CNN’s lite site for low bandwidth. You also can text or WhatsApp your Ian stories to CNN +1 332-261-0775.

As post-tropical cyclone Ian moves inland across North Carolina early Saturday, communities in Florida and South Carolina are recovering after the deadly storm brought torrential rain, powerful winds and cataclysmic flooding over the course of three terrifying days.

Ian slammed into southwest Florida as a severe Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, packing sustained winds of 150 mph. Officials believe the death toll of at least 45 people is likely to climb in the coming days as search-and-rescue crews access additional areas blocked off by debris and floodwaters.

After striking South Carolina on Friday, the storm is roughly 50 miles south-southeast of Greensboro, North Carolina, and has weakened to maximum sustained winds measured at 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center as of 2 a.m. ET Saturday.

“Considerable flash, urban and small stream flooding is possible across portions of North Carolina and southern Virginia through this morning, with minor river flooding possible over Coastal Carolinas,” the hurricane center warned. Wind gusts of up to tropical storm force are also possible and 3-6 inches of rainfall are forecast for the region.

Possible isolated tornadoes threaten parts of southeast Virginia and the Delmarva peninsula through Saturday morning, the hurricane center said. Ian is forecast to move north through Virginia Saturday and should dissipate by early Sunday.

This week, Ian left a trail of destruction felt most intensely in Florida’s southwestern coastal communities, including Fort Myers and Naples. Tampa, Orlando and cities along Florida’s northeastern coast were also impacted by downpours and high winds. Across the state, more than 1.3 million homes and businesses were still in the dark early Saturday.

“I made it about two-thirds down the island and I’d say 90% of the island is pretty much gone,” Fort Myers Beach Town Councilman Dan Allers said. “Unless you have a high-rise condo or a newer concrete home that is built to the same standards today, your house is pretty much gone.”

In this photo taken with a drone, debris from destroyed buildings swept from the beachfront lies amid damaged homes, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Friday, September 30. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Local muralist Candy Miller, left, embraces Ana Kapel, the manager of the Pier Peddler, a gift shop that sold women's fashions, as she becomes emotional at the site where the store once stood on Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Friday. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP Waters from a rain-swollen pond cover grass and a foot path around Quarterman Park in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday. Meg Kinnard/AP Water streams past buildings on the oceanfront on Sanibel Island, Florida, on Friday. Steve Helber/AP Donna LaMountain, left, embraces her friend Tammey Lynch after looking at hurricane damage in Matlacha, Florida, on Thursday, September 29. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Zuma University of Central Florida students use an inflatable mattress as they evacuate an apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, September 30. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentintel/AP A firefighter examines a fallen tree in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday. Alex Brandon/AP A man tows a canoe through a flooded street of his neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on Friday. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images People wait in line to enter a Home Depot store in Cape Coral, Florida, on Friday. Many in Florida were still without power. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images The wreckage of a car teeters on a buckled roadway on Friday in Matlacha, Florida. Win McNamee/Getty Images Members of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team look for anyone needing help on Friday in Fort Myers, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images A man takes photos Thursday, September 29, of boats that were damaged by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images Bob Levitt returns to his condemned home to retrieve his cat, which he found hiding in a bedroom Thursday in Palm Beach County, Florida. A tornado spawned by the hurricane left residents homeless. Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. Wilfredo Lee/AP Jake Moses and Heather Jones explore a section of destroyed businesses in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/Zuma Workers in Naples, Florida, clean up debris on Thursday. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images A section of the Sanibel Causeway is seen on Thursday after it collapsed due to the effects of the storm. Steve Helber/AP Stedi Scuderi looks over her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images A resident of Orange County, Florida, and a couple of dogs are rescued from floodwaters on Thursday. From Orange County Government A boat lies partially submerged in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images Tom Park begins cleaning up in Punta Gorda on Thursday. Win McNamee/Getty Images Residents of Port Charlotte, Florida, line up for free food that was being distributed from a taco truck on Thursday. Win McNamee/Getty Images A causeway to Florida's Sanibel Island is seen on Thursday. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to Florida's mainland. Wilfredo Lee/AP People clear a large tree off their home in Fort Myers on Thursday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Homes are flooded in Port Charlotte on Thursday. Win McNamee/Getty Images Jonathan Strong dives into floodwaters while he and his girlfriend, Kylie Dodd, knock on doors to help people in a flooded mobile home community in Iona, Florida, on Thursday. "I can't just sit around while my house is intact and let other people suffer," he said. "It's what we do: community helping community." Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed up against her apartment building in Fort Myers on Thursday. She said the boat floated in around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images People walk along the beach looking at property damaged in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Thursday. Sean Rayford/Getty Images An Orlando resident is rescued from floodwaters on Thursday. John Raoux/AP Vehicles make their way through flooded streets in Fort Myers on Thursday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Stefanie Karas stands in her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday. She is an artist and was salvaging what she could from her home. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Heavily damaged homes are seen on Sanibel Island on Thursday. Wilfredo Lee/AP A spiral staircase lies next to a damaged pickup truck in Sanibel, Florida, on Thursday. Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Presss A flooded street is seen in downtown Fort Myers after Ian made landfall on Wednesday, September 28. Marco Bello/Reuters A woman surveys damage through a door during a power outage in Fort Myers on Wednesday. Marco Bello/Reuters A satellite image shows the hurricane making landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday. NOAA/NASA The streets of Naples, Florida, are flooded on Wednesday. City officials asked residents to shelter in place until further notice. Naples Police A woman is helped out of a muddy area Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, where water was receding due to a negative storm surge. Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Strong winds hit Punta Gorda on Wednesday. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images A woman holds an umbrella inverted by the wind in Tampa on Wednesday. Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Sailboats anchored in Roberts Bay are blown around in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday. Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS/Abaca/Reuters Melvin Phillips stands in the flooded basement of his mobile home in Stuart, Florida, on Wednesday. Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm/USA Today Network A man walks where water was receding from Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images Damage is seen at the Kings Point condos in Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Officials believe it was caused by a tornado fueled by Hurricane Ian. Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network A TV crew broadcasts from the beach in Fort Myers on Wednesday. Marco Bello/Reuters Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot Wednesday in The Villages, a Florida retirement community. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/AP Highways in Tampa are empty Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. Several coastal counties in western Florida were under mandatory evacuations. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters An airplane is overturned in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Wednesday. Wilfredo Lee/AP Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her home in Davie, Florida, early on Wednesday. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP People play dominoes by flashlight during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday. Crews in Cuba have been working to restore power for millions after the storm battered the western region with high winds and dangerous storm surge, causing an islandwide blackout. Ramon Espinosa/AP People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba, on Tuesday. Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images Southwest Airlines passengers check in near a sign that shows canceled flights at the Tampa International Airport on Tuesday. Chris O'Meara/AP Maria Llonch retrieves belongings from her home in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Tuesday. Ramon Espinosa/AP Traffic builds along Interstate 4 in Tampa on Tuesday. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP A man carries his children through rain and debris in Pinar del Rio on Tuesday. Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters People drive through debris in Pinar del Rio on Tuesday. Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters Frederic and Mary Herodet board up their Gulf Bistro restaurant in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images NASA's Artemis I rocket rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. The launch of the rocket was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on Monday, September 26. NASA via AP Waves kick up along the shore of Batabano as Hurricane Ian reaches Cuba on Monday. Ramon Espinosa/AP A Cuban family transports personal belongings to a safe place in the Fanguito neighborhood of Havana on Monday. Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images A family carries a dog to a safe place in Batabano on Monday. A man helps pull small boats out of Cuba's Havana Bay on Monday. Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Imagaes Shelves are empty in a supermarket's water aisle in Kissimmee on Monday. Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images Cathie Perkins, emergency management director in Pinellas County, Florida, references a map Monday that indicates where storm surges would impact the county. During a news conference, she urged anyone living in those areas to evacuate. Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire Sarah Peterson fills sandbags in Fort Myers Beach on September 24. Andrew West/USA Today Network

By Friday afternoon, Ian had weakened to a tropical storm before strengthening over Atlantic waters and making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Georgetown, South Carolina, bringing extreme storm surge, collapsing structures and ripping roofs off buildings.

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

More than 70,000 customers in South Carolina did not have power early Saturday, according to tracker PowerOutage.us. Another 340,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina and more than 100,000 in Virginia were also in the dark Saturday morning.

Damage to South Carolina shores

Authorities in South Carolina began cataloging damage on Pawleys Island, a coastal town roughly 70 miles north of Charleston. The biggest concern there, according to the mayor, is how to remove debris so the island can be safe again.

“It was a Category 1 hurricane, but we experienced tremendous storm surge today, probably beyond what most people anticipated,” Mayor Brian Henry told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday.

“Most of us did not believe we would see the storm surge at 7-plus feet,” Henry said. “It’s beginning to recede, but we have a huge amount of water on the roadways and across the island.”

Pawleys Island residents are not allowed to return home until safety assessments are fully conducted Saturday, police said.

The storm has flooded homes and submerged vehicles along the shoreline. Two piers – one in Pawleys Island and another in North Myrtle Beach – partially collapsed as high winds pushed water even higher.

In Horry County, where North Myrtle Beach in located, crews began removing debris left by the storm. Officials are urging residents to remain home and to not drive.

“It’s a pretty scary sight,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said of the hurricane. “I’m seeing way too many cars passing by. And I think people just don’t realize how dangerous it is to be out in these types of conditions. We’ve seen so many people’s cars get stuck, and emergency personnel has to go out and rescue people.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on social media Friday, “A lot of prayers have been answered,” adding that the storm is “not as bad as it could have been, but don’t let your guard down yet. We are not out of the woods, there is water on the roads, still heavy winds, and it is still dangerous in many parts of the state.”

An aerial picture taken on Friday shows the only access to the Matlacha neighborhood destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Crews race to assist Floridians in need

A swath of destruction was cut across the Florida peninsula Wednesday and Thursday, with communities along the southwestern coast facing the brunt of Ian’s storm surge at landfall. Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after parts of a causeway were obliterated by the storm.

Those living in Charlotte County are “facing a tragedy” without homes, electricity or water supplies, said Claudette Smith, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

“We need everything, to put it plain and simple. We need everything. We need all hands on deck,” Smith told CNN Friday. “The people who have come to our assistance have been tremendously helpful, but we do need everything.”

From Florida’s coastal shores to inland cities such as Orlando, dangerous flooding has forced locals into dire circumstances. In one Orlando neighborhood where deep water has covered roads, some residents traveled by boat to assist others.

Rivers rising due to the substantial rainfall are still impacting areas headed into the weekend. A 12-mile portion of Interstate 75 in Sarasota County is closed in both directions due to the rising Myakka River, according to the Florida Department of Transportation Friday evening.

The US Coast Guard has rescued more than 275 people in Florida, according to Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson, and hundreds of additional rescues were being performed by teams from FEMA and local and state agencies. But post-storm conditions remain a huge challenge, he told CNN on Friday.

“We’re flying and we’re operating in areas that are unrecognizable. There’s no street signs. They don’t look like they used to look like. Buildings that were once benchmarks in the community are no longer there,” he said.

At least 45 deaths suspected to be related to Ian have been reported in Florida, including 16 in Lee County, 12 in Charlotte County, eight in Collier County, four in Volusia County, one in Polk County, one in Lake County, one in Manatee County and two in unincorporated Sarasota County, according to officials. Unconfirmed death cases are being processed by local medical examiners, who decide whether they are disaster-related, state emergency management Director Kevin Guthrie said.