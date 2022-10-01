Latest in tech
amazon halo rise
Now playing
01:27
Check out Amazon's new sleep tracker and Kindle you can write on
samsung artist fridge
Samsung
Now playing
00:54
This refrigerator wants to turn drab kitchen appliances into art
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
Reuters
Now playing
00:55
Video: Half human-looking robot breaks speed record
Eviation Alice
Eviation
Now playing
00:57
Watch world's first all-electric plane soar through test flight
marc benioff salesforce2
Now playing
02:45
Salesforce's Benioff says he'd 'absolutely' buy Twitter if it were up to him
iMessage iOS 16 Sam Kelly
Now playing
02:24
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
nightcap tik tok vs meta
Now playing
02:29
Here's why Facebook is facing an existential moment
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, testifies on cyber security at Twitter before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 13, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, testifies on cyber security at Twitter before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 13, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Now playing
03:07
Here's why Facebook is facing an existential moment. Hint: your mom is probably on it all the time
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
Apple
Now playing
01:59
See Apple's new iPhone 14
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Now playing
01:49
Bob Iger: Disney buying Twitter 'would've been irresponsible'
packaged voting machine o'sullivan pkg ebof 0901
Now playing
03:49
A Dominion voting machine ended up on eBay. Here's how much it sold for
video thumbnail artemis mannequins
Now playing
04:30
Why it's so critical for Artemis I to launch a mannequins only crew
video thumbnail split bill nelson mannequins
Now playing
02:32
What to expect on NASA's upcoming Artemis I mission to the moon
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait, on August 22, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait, on August 22, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Now playing
05:53
He was a famous hacker. Now, he's detailing his main concern with Twitter
tesla driver kid prop
Carmine Cupani/Sunday
Now playing
00:34
Some Tesla drivers use kids as a prop to test 'full self-driving' feature
CNN Business  — 

Anyone watching the first episode of “Ring Nation” this week would have seen short clips of a man finding out his wife was pregnant with triplets, an uninvited iguana showing up at someone’s front door and an unsuspecting teenage boy being chased down by a crane in his driveway.

“Ring Nation,” marketed as a modern take on the classic “America’s Funniest Home Videos” franchise, quietly premiered on Monday on dozens of cable channels in over 70 US cities. But despite the light subject matter, it may be among the most controversial productions currently on television.

The show repurposes clips captured by Amazon-owned Ring doorbell cameras, as well as other home videos, and is produced by Amazon-owned MGM Studios. Advocacy groups have criticized “Ring Nation” both as an example of the e-commerce giant’s vast reach into consumers’ lives and for effectively making light of surveillance technology.

Amazon Astro robot pet detection
Amazon

Amazon's $999 dog-like robot is getting smarter

Ring devices, which are intended to provide additional security at home, have long faced scrutiny from lawmakers for how their footage can be accessed and used by law enforcement. As of July, Ring had provided surveillance footage to law enforcement without a warrant or the consent of doorbell-owners 11 times in 2022, according to a letter Amazon sent to Congress that month.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, tens of thousands of people signed an online petition calling for “Ring Nation” to be canceled.

“The show is making a mockery of the very real harms caused by Ring devices by essentially rebranding surveillance as entertainment,” said Myaisha Hayes, an organizer with MediaJustice, one of the creators of the petition. “With ‘Ring Nation,’ they’re trying to make viral videos trendy and entertaining this way, so more people buy these devices.”

Beyond that, Hayes also said the show highlights “Amazon’s monopoly power.” As she put it: “This is an Amazon-owned studio producing a show about an Amazon surveillance product.”

A Ring spokesperson told CNN in a statement that the program “showcases a wide variety of videos like the silly ways a dad picks up his daughter from school recorded on a smart phone and a man telling jokes to his family via video doorbell.” The spokesperson added: “We think that viewers will be delighted by these memorable moments shared by others.”

The company said privacy is foundational to the show, and “Ring Nation” secures permission to use the video from both the owner and anyone identifiable in the clip.

Still, privacy advocates say these cameras can potentially be used to capture far more sensitive footage than cute animal interactions and dad jokes. The show’s debut also comes at a time when the stakes for digital privacy have arguably never been higher. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, privacy experts have warned that digital data could be used to punish abortion seekers.

Evan Greer, the director of digital privacy group Fight for the Future, which is also sponsoring the petition calling for the show’s cancellation, said much of Amazon’s business depends on collecting data and engaging in forms of surveillance, whether it be through its website, smart speakers or doorbell cameras.

“Surveillance as a kind of ethos really runs throughout every single thing that Amazon does,” Greer said. With that in mind, Greer argues the light-hearted format of “Ring Nation” is an “incredibly insidious attempt” to make this mass surveillance “feel not just normal, but fun.”

Ultimately, Greer views the growing surveillance network of Ring cameras as “a threat not just to our civil rights, but to our understanding of what type of future we want to live in.”

In other words: It may make for entertaining TV, but it doesn’t make for a better society.