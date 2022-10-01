Economy
suze orman vpx
CNN via Cisco WebEx
Now playing
01:18
Hear financial expert's tips on how to prepare for a recession
Ron DeSantis
Now playing
04:50
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Now playing
02:19
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
inflation family
Lisa Altman
Now playing
01:01
'I need to cut back on things': Family reacts to surging food prices
david rubsentein matt egan interview screengrab 02
John General/CNN
Now playing
02:36
Billionaire investor: Powell would 'say he made a mistake' with inflation
return to office yurkevich dnt still
CNN
Now playing
03:42
Companies want workers back in office. Workers aren't so sure
high utility bill
CNN
Now playing
02:38
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
Justin Wolfer Jerome Powell split
CNN / Getty Images
Now playing
01:52
'Both a warning and a threat': Economics professor decodes Fed chair's comments
02 Jerome Powell Jackson Hole Economic Symposium Opening Remarks 0826 SCREENSHOT
Kansas City Fed
Now playing
02:17
Fed chair lays out the 'unfortunate costs of reducing inflation'
Christine Romans 0825
Christine Romans 0825
CNN
Now playing
04:06
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: Who it helps, who it doesn't
ryan young pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:13
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Paige West quiet quitting engineer
Now playing
05:55
Engineer says she 'quiet quit' her job. Hear what that means
mary daly san fran fed president
Now playing
01:43
Fed official on recession talk: When we look at the data, I feel relieved
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
romans cpi inflation new day
Now playing
01:10
'It didn't get worse': Romans breaks down key inflation data
climate bill
Getty Images
Now playing
02:05
Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could affect you

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was originally published on January 31, 2022.

Interest rates are climbing this year on all kinds of consumer debt, and that’s bad news for those who carry a credit card balance.

The Federal Reserve has been pushing interest rates higher in an ongoing campaign to battle inflation, announcing an unprecedented three consecutive 75-basis-point jumps. That has pushed up the cost of borrowing for many consumers.

Typically credit card users can avoid paying interest on purchases by paying their balance in full each month. But roughly half of all cards have an outstanding balance, according to LendingTree. For those borrowers, higher rates can be expensive.

Over the past six months the average annual percentage rate – a card’s interest expressed as a yearly rate – has grown from 16.17% to 16.65%, nearing the all-time record high of 17.14% in 2019, according to the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, credit card debt has grown. Credit card balances grew 13% in the second quarter from the year before, the largest increase in more than 20 years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data.

The rise seems to have been driven by higher prices, said Joelle Scally, administrator of the Center.

“While household balance sheets overall appear to be in a strong position, we are seeing rising delinquencies among subprime and low-income borrowers with rates approaching pre-pandemic levels,” she said.

Build an emergency fund and use cards sparingly

While the impact of one interest rate hike may seem relatively small on its own, the cumulative effect of all five of this year’s rate hikes from the Federal Reserve will cost the average consumer who has a credit card balance of about $5,200 roughly $156 more per year, or $13 each month, said Michele Raneri, vice president of US research and consulting at TransUnion.

For borrowers feeling the hit of inflation, budgeting and watching credit card spending should be part of their money practice. But it’s especially important to keep some cash on hand, Raneri.

“Have an emergency fund at the ready,” she said. “Three to six months of expenses ideally, but even a few hundred extra dollars can prove valuable.”

She said borrowers should also take care to use credit diligently and with the understanding that as interest rates rise, so do minimum credit card payments.

“Only use credit to the extent you are confident you can afford to make those payments and avoid delinquency,” she said.

Ask for a lower rate

Another strategy is to appeal directly to the credit card companies.

You are your own best advocate in getting out from under a high APR, said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree. And you can start by calling your card issuer and asking for a lower interest rate, he said.

“People don’t think it will work,” said Schulz. But LendingTree’s research indicates a majority of the time people who ask for a lower interest rate get one. “It can be a reduction of 10 percentage points or more. That is a significant thing.”

But you don’t have to be facing a financial hardship to potentially get a break on your APR. You don’t need to have an 800 credit score either.

“The fact that the success rate is so high hints that people across the credit spectrum are getting their way,” he said. “It is absolutely worth making the call.”

One way to increase your chances of getting a lower rate is to come prepared with information on other card offers that you have seen available, he said.

“You can say, ‘I’ve been a customer for a long time, but my interest rate is really high. I saw this card that gives me this rate, could you match it?’ There is a good chance that they’ll listen and possibly work with you.”

If you have a hardship, such as a job loss or medical issue, you can mention that to your card issuer, he said.

“Banks have hardship programs where they will reduce interest rates, reduce minimum payments, waive fees, to get you over a short-term financial hump.”

Transfer your balance

If you are not able to get your APR lowered and are still wrestling with debt, a balance transfer card can be useful, Schulz said.

“It can sound weird to get another card to help you, but a 0% interest rate on a balance transfer card can help you avoid accruing interest on that card for nearly two years,” he said.

But it is very important to understand the fees, what the rate will be after the low rate period ends and if there are any deadlines with balance transfer cards.

You’ll need good credit to get one of these cards, said Schulz, likely 660 or higher, although it will vary by issuer. But if you can, they can save you a lot of money, and banks are eager to lend if you have decent credit.

“Even though credit card rates have risen like crazy this year, 0% balance transfer cards are still everywhere,” he said.