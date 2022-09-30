Hurricane Ian barrels towards South Carolina after leaving multiple dead and millions without power across Florida

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN
Published 1:40 AM EDT, Fri September 30, 2022
A man takes photos Thursday, September 29, of boats that were damaged by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.
Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images
Bob Levitt returns to his condemned home to retrieve his cat, which he found hiding in a bedroom Thursday in Palm Beach County, Florida. A tornado spawned by the hurricane left residents homeless.
Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network
This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in Fort Myers Beach on Thursday.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Jake Moses and Heather Jones explore a section of destroyed businesses in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Thursday.
Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/Zuma
Workers in Naples, Florida, clean up debris on Thursday.
Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images
A section of the Sanibel Causeway is seen on Thursday after it collapsed due to the effects of the storm..
Steve Helber/AP
Stedi Scuderi looks over her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A boat lies partially submerged in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Tom Park begins cleaning up in Punta Gorda on Thursday.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Residents of Port Charlotte, Florida, line up for free food that was being distributed from a taco truck on Thursday.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
A causeway to Florida's Sanibel Island is seen on Thursday. A portion of the causeway was washed away by storm surge, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-ian-florida-updates-09-29-22/h_ae0b58caf84c0318e7ba3884ac286ee1" target="_blank">according to live video</a> from CNN affiliate WBBH. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to Florida's mainland.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
People clear a large tree off their home in Fort Myers on Thursday.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Homes are flooded in Port Charlotte on Thursday.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed up against her apartment building in Fort Myers on Thursday. She said the boat floated in around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People walk along the beach looking at property damaged in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Thursday.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
An Orlando resident is rescued from floodwaters on Thursday.
John Raoux/AP
Vehicles make their way through flooded streets in Fort Myers on Thursday.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stefanie Karas stands in her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday. She is an artist and was salvaging what she could from her home.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Heavily damaged homes are seen on Sanibel Island on Thursday.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A spiral staircase lies next to a damaged pickup truck in Sanibel, Florida, on Thursday.
Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Presss
A flooded street is seen in downtown Fort Myers after Ian made landfall on Wednesday, September 28.
Marco Bello/Reuters
A woman surveys damage through a door during a power outage in Fort Myers on Wednesday.
Marco Bello/Reuters
A satellite image shows the hurricane making landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday.
NOAA/NASA
The streets of Naples, Florida, are flooded on Wednesday. City officials asked residents to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-ian-florida-updates-09-28-22/h_b17d9ef0e8e62eeafd2a531dac743e5d" target="_blank">shelter in place</a> until further notice.
Naples Police
A woman is helped out of a muddy area Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, where <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-ian-florida-updates-09-28-22/h_a3f82ffac9c07dccfd47dec0e86df9c5" target="_blank">water was receding</a> due to a negative storm surge.
Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Strong winds hit Punta Gorda on Wednesday.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
A woman holds an umbrella inverted by the wind in Tampa on Wednesday.
Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sailboats anchored in Roberts Bay are blown around in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday.
Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS/Abaca/Reuters
Melvin Phillips stands in the flooded basement of his mobile home in Stuart, Florida, on Wednesday.
Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm/USA Today Network
A man walks where <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-ian-florida-updates-09-28-22/h_a3f82ffac9c07dccfd47dec0e86df9c5" target="_blank">water was receding</a> from Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
Damage is seen at the Kings Point condos in Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. <a href="https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/weather/2022/09/28/hurricane-ian-major-damage-kings-point-near-delray/10447519002/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Officials believe</a> it was caused by a tornado fueled by Hurricane Ian.
Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network
A TV crew broadcasts from the beach in Fort Myers on Wednesday.
Marco Bello/Reuters
Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot Wednesday in The Villages, a Florida retirement community.
Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/AP
Highways in Tampa are empty Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. Several coastal counties in western Florida were under mandatory evacuations.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
An airplane is overturned in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Wednesday.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her home in Davie, Florida, early on Wednesday.
Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
People play dominoes by flashlight during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday. Crews in Cuba have been working to restore power for millions after the storm battered the western region with high winds and dangerous storm surge, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/27/americas/hurricane-ian-cuba-blackout-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">causing an islandwide blackout.</a>
Ramon Espinosa/AP
People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba, on Tuesday.
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
Southwest Airlines passengers check in near a sign that shows canceled flights at the Tampa International Airport on Tuesday.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Maria Llonch retrieves belongings from her home in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Tuesday.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Traffic builds along Interstate 4 in Tampa on Tuesday.
Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP
A man carries his children through rain and debris in Pinar del Rio on Tuesday.
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
People drive through debris in Pinar del Rio on Tuesday.
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
Frederic and Mary Herodet board up their Gulf Bistro restaurant in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
NASA's Artemis I rocket rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. The launch of the rocket was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on Monday, September 26.
NASA via AP
Waves kick up along the shore of Batabano as <a href="https://us.cnn.com/2022/09/27/weather/hurricane-ian-cuba-florida-tuesday/index.html" target="_blank">Hurricane Ian reaches Cuba</a> on Monday.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
A Cuban family transports personal belongings to a safe place in the Fanguito neighborhood of Havana on Monday.
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
A family carries a dog to a safe place in Batabano on Monday.
Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images
People wait in lines to fuel their vehicles at a Costco store in Orlando on Monday.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Ryan Copenhaver, manager of Siesta T's in Sarasota, Florida, installs hurricane panels over the store's windows on Monday.
Mike Lang/USA Today Network
A man helps pull small boats out of Cuba's Havana Bay on Monday.
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Imagaes
Shelves are empty in a supermarket's water aisle in Kissimmee, Florida, on Monday.
Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images
Cathie Perkins, emergency management director in Pinellas County, Florida, references a map on Monday that indicates where storm surges would impact the county. During a news conference, she urged anyone living in those areas to evacuate.
Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire
Sarah Peterson fills sandbags in Fort Myers Beach on Saturday, September 24.
Andrew West/USA Today Network
CNN  — 

As Florida contends with the ruinous damage left behind by Hurricane Ian in what officials say is likely the largest natural disaster in the state’s history, residents in South Carolina are bracing for the storm’s expected landfall mid-day Friday.

Hurricane Ian has re-strengthened in the Atlantic after killing at least 19 in Florida and leaving millions without power, packing nearly 85 mph winds on its way toward the South Carolina coast, with landfall expected just west of Myrtle Beach. A hurricane warning has been issued from the Savannah River at the Georgia-South Carolina border to Cape Fear, North Carolina.

randi kaye hurricane ian 092922
video

Massive boats end up on dry land following Hurricane Ian

The storm’s destructive crawl across Florida brought extraordinary flooding and storm surges, prompting the largest emergency response in the state’s history, state Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told CNN Thursday. Hundreds of rescues have been taking place by land, air and sea, with residents trapped in their homes or stranded on rooftops. Some homes in Fort Myers Beach have been reduced to nothing but concrete slabs, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, calling the damage in parts of the state “indescribable.”

The hurricane slammed into Florida’s southwestern coast Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, with winds that reached as high as 140 mph, inflicting vast damage to homes, vehicles and businesses. And officials are warning it will be a long road to recovery.

Here’s what to know:

  • Dozens of deaths reported: At least 19 storm-related deaths have been reported so far in Florida, though that number is likely to rise. A majority of those fatalities are in hard-hit Lee and Charlotte counties. President Joe Biden said Thursday that Ian could be “the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.”
  • More than 2.2 million without power: Millions of Floridians who were in Ian’s path are still in the dark as of early Friday, according to PowerOutage.us. Most counties with the highest percentage of residents without power lie in the southwest, including Lee, Charlotte, Hardee and Sarasota. Thirteen counties are reporting more than 50% of tracked customers are without power.
  • Historic flooding in some areas: Record flooding was recorded across central and northern Florida, including at least three rivers that hit all-time flood records. Officials in Orlando warned residents of dangerous flooding, which exceeded a foot in some areas. Some standing water was electrified, they said.
  • Hundreds of rescues and thousands of evacuations: There have been more than 700 rescues across the state so far, the governor said Thursday, and thousands of evacuees have been reported. In Lee County, a hospital system had to evacuate more than 1,000 patients after its water supply was cut off, while other widespread evacuations have been reported in prisons and nursing homes.
  • Coastal islands completely isolated from mainland: Sanibel and Captiva islands in southwest Florida are completely cut off from the mainland after several parts of the critical causeway were torn away. At least two people were killed in the storm in Sanibel and the causeway may need to be completely rebuilt, local officials said. Chip Farrar, a resident of the tiny island of Matlacha, told CNN that 50 feet of road essential to reaching the mainland bridge has been washed out, and a second nearby bridge has also collapsed.

As Hurricane Ian moves away from Florida, governors in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia have declared a state of emergency.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster implored residents not to underestimate the storm’s danger and urged them to follow storm warnings closely to prepare for impact on Friday. Landfall is expected at high tide, which could dramatically worsen flooding in low-lying areas, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

When all is said and done, Ian’s storm system will likely have left behind lasting changes in its wake.

The coastlines along Georgia and South Carolina may sustain significant alterations because the powerful waves and storm surges brought by Ian could inundate coastal sand dunes, according to the US Geological Survey. In addition to flooding communities behind the dunes, USGS said, the storm may push sand back and deposit it inland, which could “reduce the height of protective sand dunes, alter beach profiles and leave areas behind the dunes more vulnerable to future storms.”

In this aerial view, boats sit atop one another in a marina near Fort Myers Beach in San Carlos Island, Florida.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

CNN’s Joe Sutton, Virginia Langmaid, Keith Allen, Amir Vera, Eric Levenson, Jason Hanna, Nouran Salahieh, Allison Chinchar, Brandon Miller, Carma Hassan, Amanda Musa, Amy Simonson and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.