3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
John General/CNN
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
walmart target split
target walmart markets now
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
MN Market prediction
Markets Now Frontier
New York CNN Business  — 

September has been a horrible month for stocks. The Dow is on track to fall more than 7%, its worst monthly drop since March 2020, when pandemic lockdowns started in the United States. The index was in the red Friday too.

The Dow, a widely watched barometer of America’s stock market that includes corporate giants such as Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO), Disney (DIS), Microsoft (MSFT) and Walmart (WMT), was down nearly 100 points, or 0.3%, in midday trading.

Worries about rising inventory levels at Dow component Nike (NKE) pushed the blue chips lower Friday. Shares of Nike (NKE) plunged 12% as investors worried about how it will need to heavily discount sneakers and other athletic apparel.

The Dow has fallen more than 5% in the third quarter and is now down about 20% this year, putting it in a bear market. The Dow is trading near its lowest levels since November 2020.

The S&P 500, which was flat Friday, is down 8% in September and has fallen nearly 24% in 2022. That puts the index on track for its worst annual drop since 2008. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, was up 0.5% Friday but it has plunged 9% this month and is down more than 30% this year.

Some market experts are hopeful that the worst could soon be over for stocks, given how sharp the sell-off has been. But investors remain nervous about the economy and earnings.

Inflation has led the Federal Reserve to drastically raise interest rates. That could eventually slow consumer and business spending. Worries about a recession are growing.

The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which measures seven indicators of Wall Street sentiment, is showing levels of Extreme Fear. And there have been no safe havens for investors to ride out the market storm. Bonds, gold and bitcoin have all plunged in 2022 as well.