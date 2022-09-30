This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Leesa mattresses, a discounted Solo Stove fire pit and savings on a Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum ZU621. All that and more below.

Up to $50 off

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 Vitamix

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. The bestselling A3500 and E310 models are $50 off, plus you’ll find discounts on bundles with a plentitude of handy attachments. The Vitamix Foodcycler, which breaks down food scraps into nutrient-rich fertilizer, will also be $50 off. If you’ve had your eye on one of these kitchen game-changers, now’s a great time to buy.

25% off Fire Pit 2.0s

Solo Stove Solo Stove

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From upgraded fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score 25% off all Fire Pit 2.0s and $200 off the Pi Pizza Oven. Whether you prioritize size, portability or versatility, you’ll find what you’re looking for in these discounts — including the one of the first markdowns on brand-new, lightweight Mesa Fire Pit.

Friends & Family Event

Hanky Panky Hanky Panky

Looking to update your underwear drawer? Right now, Hanky Panky is offering 30% off everything — a rare sitewide deal. Now through Oct. 3, you’ll save on thongs, underwear and bras, plus loungewear, pajamas and more. Whether you’re looking for something lacy, lightweight or cozy, you’ll find lots during Hanky Panky’s Friends & Family Event.

$289 $151.20 at Walmart

Shark Shark

With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, a similar model is heavily discounted at Walmart, meaning you can achieve squeaky clean floors for less. In addition to all the best features of our top pick, this vacuum boasts a self-cleaning brushroll and lightweight maneuverability, helping you effectively deep-clean carpets and engage floors for a polished look. At almost half off right now, this vacuum is a steal you won’t want to miss.

Inflation Vacation Sale

Leesa Leesa

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your mattress, listen up. Right now, Leesa is offering 2019 prices on its Original Mattress — that’s just $999 for a Queen size — now through Oct. 12. Use code BACKTO19 for the savings.

More deals to shop

• Today only, Underscored readers can get an Aerogarden Harvest Slim indoor plant system for just $99.95 with code CNNHARVEST.

• Snag an Apple Magic Trackpad to make the most of your iPad experience — right now you can get 34% off at eBay.

• Save $200 on a Dyson upright vacuum that’ll keep your floors free of dust, pet hair and messes of any kind.

• Get 25% off sitewide at Zagg and protect your phone or tablet with a brand-new case or other accessory.

• Pet safe candles by Companion Candles are 15% off during a sitewide sale this weekend only. Use code ONEYEAR for the savings.

• Treat your pup to a luxurious night’s sleep with a Parachute dog bed, about 70% off at Nordstrom.

• Amazon is offering a crafting essential, the Cricut Joy machine, for $80 off.

• Save on a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, our favorite Samsung earbuds, right now.

• Sherpa hoodies are on sale at Woot! right now, just in time for cooler temps.

• Grab some discounted workout and lounge clothes during the Athleta warehouse sale right now.

• Replace your dried-out markers and highlighters right now with these Amazon deals.

Deals you may have missed

Big & Small for Fall Sale

SimpleHuman SimpleHuman

Simplehuman’s products streamline your routines with smart, minimal home solutions — everything from trash cans to soap pumps to kitchen storage and much more. Right now, the brand is launching an exclusive (and free!) membership program and celebrating with a promo for customers. During the Big & Small for Fall Sale, shoppers get a free 4.5-liter step can with purchase of a large kitchen trash can. Members also get free shipping and returns, special access and more.

$299 $179 at Amazon

Eero Eero

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Since then, Amazon has updated the router, and the new E6 supports faster speeds on more devices. Now $120 off, the router is seeing its first discount ever.

Leuchtturm1917 Leuchtturm1917

Dedicated journalers know that the Leuchtturm1917 is a fantastic choice for everyday notes, planning and more. This notebook opens flat, and its high-quality pages won’t bleed through. If you’ve been looking for ways to get more organized, snag this notebook now — regularly $24.95, it’s a few dollars off right now in a rare discount.

$599.99 From $429.99 at Woot!

Samsung Samsung

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. The Frame won’t intrude on your aesthetic, thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, which transforms the screen into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Right now Woot! is offering six sizes from 32- to 85-inch for numbers that beat the Samsung Discover Event prices by a mile.

25% off sitewide

Universal Standard Universal Standard

Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend clothing is all 25% off, thanks to the brand’s Anniversary Sale. Use code BIRTHDAY25 at checkout to score discounts on everything from sweaters to denim, intimates to outerwear and more. If you’re refreshing your fall wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40.