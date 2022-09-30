Retail
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 18: People wearing protective masks walk from a Walmart store on May 18, 2021 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Walmart announced that customers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to wear a mask in its stores, unless one is required by state or local laws. The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or stay 6 feet apart from others in most cases, whether indoors or outdoors. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - JUNE 15: The governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin (C) and the CEO of The Lego Group Niels B. Christiansen (R) speak during a press event where The LEGO Group is announcing to build a US $1 billion, carbon-neutral run factory in Virginia, USA. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The LEGO Group )
EAGLE ROCK, UNITED STATES: Shoppers look for bargains at a Target store in Eagle Rock, California, 28 November, 2003, on the day after Thanksgiving, sometimes called "Black Friday" and considered to be one of the most important days of the year for retailers. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
crocs ceo prices inflation consumer demand mn orig_00004817.png
New York CNN Business  — 

Add Nike to the list of brands and stores discounting excess merchandise to clear it off shelves.

Nike (NKE) said Thursday its inventory levels soared 65% in North America, its largest market, and 44% overall last quarter from a year ago.

After navigating limited supply in 2021 Nike is now carrying far too much product, particularly when it comes to clothing.

“We effectively have a few seasons landing in the marketplace at the same time,” creating a glut, Nike CEO John Donahoe said on a call with analysts Thursday.

Donahoe explained that when Nike factories in Vietnam and Indonesia had to close after Covid-19 outbreaks, goods arrived late for this year’s spring, summer and fall seasons. Then Nike’s upcoming holiday season orders arrived earlier than planned. Meanwhile, the brand still has merchandise orders in transit.

Nike will discount items to move them, and those promotions will weigh on its profitability for the coming quarters, he added. Nike’s stock tumbled 13% during early trading Friday.

Investors also are worried about other athletic companies’ inventory, Under Armour (UA), Adidas (ADDDF), Dick’s (DKS) and other athletic companies all falling sharply Friday as well on the Nike news.

Christmas decorations sit on display for sale in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Sheridan, Colorado.
Christmas decorations sit on display for sale in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Sheridan, Colorado.
David Zalubowski/AP

Holiday sales creep has gotten out of hand

To unload goods that are now out of season and shift to the appropriate holiday selection, Nike will move more clothing to its own factory stores, promote online and sell more to discount stores such as TJ Maxx. Nike in recent years has been pulling back on selling products to other retailers. Sending its goods to discount chains is a last resort.

“We are taking decisive action to clear excess inventory, focusing on specific pockets of seasonally late products, predominantly in apparel,” Donahoe said.

Inventory glut has been an issue across retail companies, with Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT) and others saying in recent weeks that they expect the upcoming shopping season to be packed with discounts. This year, retailers seriously misjudged what’s in demand and are sitting on too much casual clothing, home goods, electronics and other non-essentials.

But the level of Nike’s excess inventory was not expected.

“The surprise of the quarter was the magnitude of promotional activity needed to move through excess apparel,” Lorraine Hutchinson, an analyst at Bank of America, said in a note to clients Friday.

Despite the inventory glut, Nike did have some positive news to share: Demand remained strong, especially for sneakers, even in the face of high inflation. Overall, Nike’s sales jumped 4% last quarter from the same period a year ago.

“We see strong consumer demand in North America currently,” Donahoe said. “There’s no signs of any softness.”