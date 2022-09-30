Top business news
lee county ian
CNN's John Berman flew above storm damage. This is what he saw
nord stream
Danish Defense Command
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
Melinda Gates
CNN
Study reveals how long it will take to close the gender gap
NFL streaming
Getty Images
Jerry Jones is 'very pleased' with NFL's streaming strategy
Ron DeSantis
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
marc benioff salesforce2
Salesforce's Benioff says he'd 'absolutely' buy Twitter if it were up to him
inflation family 2
Rick Wichmann
Local markets, generic brands help family save money on groceries
US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
New book reveals Trump's unusual business practices
This photo shows a close-up of Kia logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
This photo shows a close-up of Kia logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
MONEY SHARMA/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Car thefts on the rise because of alleged social media trend
japanese salarymen tiktok1
Daniel Campisi/CNN
This company uses silly TikTok videos to recruit new employees
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters/File
Powell says job market will have to suffer for inflation to fall
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
iMessage iOS 16 Sam Kelly
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
nightcap alex jones civil trial
Tearful testimony in latest Alex Jones trial: "It makes me angry because I'm not a liar"
New York CNN Business  — 

Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses, according to the latest estimate, which could make it the most expensive storm in the state’s history.

CoreLogic, a research firm that estimates losses from natural disasters, released the estimate for damages as of Thursday night. The estimates combines insured losses through private insurance, which typically covers wind damage, and FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program that covers water damage.

The estimates from CoreLogic range from $22 billion to $32 billion for wind damage and an additional $6 billion to $15 billion in flood damage. So in total, the low end of the combined estimate would be $28 billion — just above the $26.5 billion in losses caused by Hurricane Andrew, which hit South Florida in 1992, and has been ranked as the state’s most expensive storm ever since.

But that estimate for losses due to Andrew, which were from the US National Oceanic and Atmostpheric Administration, represents the cost 30 years ago. Adjusted for inflation, the cost of Andrew in 2022 dollars would be $55.7 billion.

Even so, if CoreLogic’s estimates prove accurate, on an inflation-adjusted basis Ian would be the state’s second most expensive storm.

This is a developing story.