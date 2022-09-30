A rapping granny, a 1,200 -year old shipwreck discovery, and an epic homeowner’s Halloween display. There are the must-watch videos of the week.
Gravity-defying Halloween decor goes viral
An Illinois family is shocking viewers across the country after posting a viral TikTok video of their epic Halloween decorations inspired by the Netflix show “Stranger Things.”
Rap’s got a new queen
Linda Paulson, a rapping grandma in Utah, runs for office starring in rap video that leaves viewers in stitches. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
1,200- year- old discovery stuns leaves historians baffled
An ancient shipwreck was found off the coast of Israel with artifacts from all over the Mediterranean, contradicting a major archaeological theory.
Weirdest. Flight. Ever
Spooky moans and groans over an airplane PA system amuse and freak out passengers. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
‘Butter board’ trend captivates internet while thickening arteries
Food influencers break down the latest food trend on TikTok known as the ‘butter board’ but are people ready for it? CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the trend that’s literally spreading.