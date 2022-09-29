Ian isn’t over. Here’s where the storm goes next

Vehicles make their way through flooded streets in Fort Myers, Florida, on Thursday, September 29.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Vehicles make their way through flooded streets in Fort Myers, Florida, on Thursday, September 29.
Stedi Scuderi looks over her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stedi Scuderi looks over her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday.
Debris litters a street in Punta Gorda on Thursday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Debris litters a street in Punta Gorda on Thursday.
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed up against her apartment building in Fort Myers on Thursday. She said the boat floated in around 7 p.m.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed up against her apartment building in Fort Myers on Thursday. She said the boat floated in around 7 p.m.
Stefanie Karas stands in her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday. She is an artist and was salvaging what she could from her home.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stefanie Karas stands in her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday. She is an artist and was salvaging what she could from her home.
A spiral staircase lies next to a damaged pickup truck in Sanibel, Florida, on Thursday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Presss
A spiral staircase lies next to a damaged pickup truck in Sanibel, Florida, on Thursday.
A boat lies partially submerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
A boat lies partially submerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday.
A damaged section of the Sanibel Causeway is seen on Thursday. A portion of the causeway was washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-ian-florida-updates-09-29-22/h_ae0b58caf84c0318e7ba3884ac286ee1" target="_blank">according to live video</a> from CNN affiliate WBBH. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to Florida's mainland.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Press
A damaged section of the Sanibel Causeway is seen on Thursday. A portion of the causeway was washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, according to live video from CNN affiliate WBBH. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to Florida's mainland.
A flooded street is seen in downtown Fort Myers, Florida, after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, September 28.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Marco Bello/Reuters
A flooded street is seen in downtown Fort Myers, Florida, after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, September 28.
A woman surveys damage through a door during a power outage in Fort Myers on Wednesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Marco Bello/Reuters
A woman surveys damage through a door during a power outage in Fort Myers on Wednesday.
A satellite image shows Hurricane Ian making landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
NOAA/NASA
A satellite image shows Hurricane Ian making landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday.
The streets of Naples, Florida, are flooded on Wednesday. City officials asked residents to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-ian-florida-updates-09-28-22/h_b17d9ef0e8e62eeafd2a531dac743e5d" target="_blank">shelter in place</a> until further notice.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Naples Police
The streets of Naples, Florida, are flooded on Wednesday. City officials asked residents to shelter in place until further notice.
A woman is helped out of a muddy area on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, where <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-ian-florida-updates-09-28-22/h_a3f82ffac9c07dccfd47dec0e86df9c5" target="_blank">water was receding</a> due to a negative storm surge.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman is helped out of a muddy area on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, where water was receding due to a negative storm surge.
Strong winds hit Punta Gorda on Wednesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Strong winds hit Punta Gorda on Wednesday.
A woman holds an umbrella inverted by the wind in Tampa on Wednesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman holds an umbrella inverted by the wind in Tampa on Wednesday.
Sailboats anchored in Roberts Bay are blown around in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS/Abaca/Reuters
Sailboats anchored in Roberts Bay are blown around in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday.
Melvin Phillips stands in the flooded basement of his mobile home in Stuart, Florida, on Wednesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm/USA Today Network
Melvin Phillips stands in the flooded basement of his mobile home in Stuart, Florida, on Wednesday.
A man walks where <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-ian-florida-updates-09-28-22/h_a3f82ffac9c07dccfd47dec0e86df9c5" target="_blank">water was receding</a> from Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
A man walks where water was receding from Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Damage is seen at the Kings Point condos in Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. <a href="https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/weather/2022/09/28/hurricane-ian-major-damage-kings-point-near-delray/10447519002/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Officials believe</a> it was caused by a tornado fueled by Hurricane Ian.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network
Damage is seen at the Kings Point condos in Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Officials believe it was caused by a tornado fueled by Hurricane Ian.
A TV crew broadcasts from the beach in Fort Myers on Wednesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Marco Bello/Reuters
A TV crew broadcasts from the beach in Fort Myers on Wednesday.
Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot Wednesday in The Villages, a Florida retirement community.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/AP
Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot Wednesday in The Villages, a Florida retirement community.
Highways in Tampa, Florida, are empty Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. Several coastal counties in western Florida were under mandatory evacuations.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Highways in Tampa, Florida, are empty Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. Several coastal counties in western Florida were under mandatory evacuations.
An airplane is overturned in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Wednesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Wilfredo Lee/AP
An airplane is overturned in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Wednesday.
Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her home in Davie, Florida, early on Wednesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her home in Davie, Florida, early on Wednesday.
People play dominoes by flashlight during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday. Crews in Cuba have been working to restore power for millions after the storm battered the western region with high winds and dangerous storm surge, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/27/americas/hurricane-ian-cuba-blackout-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">causing an islandwide blackout.</a>
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Ramon Espinosa/AP
People play dominoes by flashlight during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday. Crews in Cuba have been working to restore power for millions after the storm battered the western region with high winds and dangerous storm surge, causing an islandwide blackout.
People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba, on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba, on Tuesday.
Southwest Airlines passengers check in near a sign that shows canceled flights at the Tampa International Airport on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Chris O'Meara/AP
Southwest Airlines passengers check in near a sign that shows canceled flights at the Tampa International Airport on Tuesday.
Maria Llonch retrieves belongings from her home in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Maria Llonch retrieves belongings from her home in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Tuesday.
Traffic builds along Interstate 4 in Tampa on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP
Traffic builds along Interstate 4 in Tampa on Tuesday.
A man carries his children through rain and debris in Pinar del Rio on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
A man carries his children through rain and debris in Pinar del Rio on Tuesday.
People drive through debris in Pinar del Rio on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
People drive through debris in Pinar del Rio on Tuesday.
Frederic and Mary Herodet board up their Gulf Bistro restaurant in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Frederic and Mary Herodet board up their Gulf Bistro restaurant in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.
NASA's Artemis I rocket rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. The launch of the rocket was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
NASA's Artemis I rocket rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. The launch of the rocket was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on Monday, September 26.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
NASA via AP
Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on Monday, September 26.
Waves kick up along the shore of Batabano as <a href="https://us.cnn.com/2022/09/27/weather/hurricane-ian-cuba-florida-tuesday/index.html" target="_blank">Hurricane Ian reaches Cuba</a> on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Waves kick up along the shore of Batabano as Hurricane Ian reaches Cuba on Monday.
A Cuban family transports personal belongings to a safe place in the Fanguito neighborhood of Havana on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
A Cuban family transports personal belongings to a safe place in the Fanguito neighborhood of Havana on Monday.
A family carries a dog to a safe place in Batabano on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images
A family carries a dog to a safe place in Batabano on Monday.
People wait in lines to fuel their vehicles at a Costco store in Orlando on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
People wait in lines to fuel their vehicles at a Costco store in Orlando on Monday.
Ryan Copenhaver, manager of Siesta T's in Sarasota, Florida, installs hurricane panels over the store's windows on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Mike Lang/USA Today Network
Ryan Copenhaver, manager of Siesta T's in Sarasota, Florida, installs hurricane panels over the store's windows on Monday.
A man helps pull small boats out of Cuba's Havana Bay on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Imagaes
A man helps pull small boats out of Cuba's Havana Bay on Monday.
Shelves are empty in a supermarket's water aisle in Kissimmee, Florida, on Monday.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images
Shelves are empty in a supermarket's water aisle in Kissimmee, Florida, on Monday.
Cathie Perkins, emergency management director in Pinellas County, Florida, references a map on Monday that indicates where storm surges would impact the county. During a news conference, she urged anyone living in those areas to evacuate.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire
Cathie Perkins, emergency management director in Pinellas County, Florida, references a map on Monday that indicates where storm surges would impact the county. During a news conference, she urged anyone living in those areas to evacuate.
Sarah Peterson fills sandbags in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Saturday, September 24.
Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Andrew West/USA Today Network
Sarah Peterson fills sandbags in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Saturday, September 24.

Ian isn’t over. Here’s where the storm goes next

Judson Jones
By Judson Jones, Meteorologist, CNN Meteorologist
Published 10:15 AM EDT, Thu September 29, 2022
Editor’s Note: A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.

CNN  — 

The sun has risen over the Sunshine State, and soon we will know more about the trail of destruction Hurricane Ian has left behind in southwest Florida. Many of the hardest hit areas lost all communications during the height of the storm, and we just don’t know yet how bad it was there.

“It’s hard to tell exactly what you have until you’re able to start to access these places,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told CNN Thursday morning on “New Day.”

“There are people that I know that did not evacuate, they’re in their homes. They’ve tried to take cover. They’ve gone to the second floor, and possibly even the attic, because the water got so high here with the surge of approximately 15 feet give or take.”

Get the live updates on what we see after the sun rises

And Ian isn’t over.

It has weakened into a robust tropical storm still unleashing feet of rain as the center of the storm moves off the east coast of Florida.

00:53 - Source: CNN
Timelapse shows hurricane storm surge flood streets in Fort Myers

Multiple areas around the Orlando metro area are under a flash flood emergency where flooding is already occurring.

Between 10 to 15 inches of rain have fallen in the area and another 2 to 4 inches are possible.

Ian will move off the east-central coast of Florida later Thursday and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday.

Top wind speeds with Ian are at 65 mph, with higher gusts, but tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+) are stretching all the way from Tampa, Florida, to north of Charleston, South Carolina.

The tropical-storm-force wind field stretches for more than 550 miles on Thursday, which is around 200 miles more than when Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday.

“Some slight re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday,” the Hurricane Center says.

Read: How you can help

While not as strong as when it hit the west coast of Florida, it will bring strong damaging winds, storm surge and flooding rains to these coastlines.

We are monitoring this restrengthening closely but, whether it does or not, those in the storm’s path should be ready for these tropical conditions.

01:35 - Source: CNN
Forecast: See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed next

CNN’s Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.