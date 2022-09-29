1,000-year rainfall, record-breaking surge: How climate change made Hurricane Ian more destructive

CNN —

Hurricane Ian slammed into the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday with record-breaking storm surge and devastating winds. But as it tracked inland, extreme rainfall became the most destructive aspect of the storm for central Florida.

Radar estimates suggest well over 12 inches of rain fell in just 12 to 24 hours in a wide swath from Port Charlotte to Orlando. In some of the hardest-hit locations, Hurricane Ian produced 1-in-1,000-year rainfall, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A 1,000-year rainfall event is one that is so intense it’s only seen on average once every 1,000 years – under normal circumstances. But extreme rainfall is becoming more common as the climate crisis pushes temperatures higher. Warmer air can hold more moisture, which loads the dice in favor of historic rainfall.

CNN Weather

Locations in Florida that experienced a 1,000-year rainfall event from Ian:

Placida – just north of where the hurricane’s eye made landfall – received more than 15 inches of rain over the course of 12 hours on Wednesday. This exceeds the city’s 1-in-1,000-year rain event of 14.0 inches.

Lake Wales, which is east of Tampa in central Florida, reported nearly 17 inches of rain within 24 hours, exceeding its 1,000-year rain event of 16.8 inches.

Several other locations likely experienced 1,000-year flood events based on radar estimates, including Winter Park (12 inches in 12 hours); North Port (14 inches in 12 hours); and Myakka City (14 inches in 12 hours).

Stronger storms

Scientists are very confident that climate change is increasing rainfall rates – how hard the rain is falling – and the amount of rain a storm can produce.

It’s also making storms stronger and pushing them to intensify faster. Hurricane Ian strengthened rapidly Wednesday morning as it approached Florida. The storm’s maximum wind speed increased by 35 mph in less than three hours, going from a Category 3 to a strong Category 4 in the process.

Despite being squarely in hurricane territory, major hurricanes – Category 3 or stronger – are uncommon for this part of Florida. When Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday with maximum winds of 150 mph, it tied 2004’s Hurricane Charley as the strongest storm to make landfall on the west coast of the Florida Peninsula.

This rapid intensification – a hurricane’s winds strengthening rapidly over a short amount of time – is something scientists say is historically rare but is becoming more likely as ocean temperatures increase, giving hurricanes more fuel to strengthen.

“Climate change is increasing both the maximum intensity that these storms can achieve, and the rate of intensification that can bring them to this maximum,” Jim Kossin, a senior scientist at the Climate Service, previously told CNN. Kossin noted that Hurricane Ian, which rapidly intensified before hitting Cuba and before landfall in Florida, was a good example “of very rapid intensification, and there have been many others recently.”

Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images A man takes photos Thursday, September 29, of boats that were damaged by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images Stedi Scuderi looks over her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Wilfredo Lee/AP This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in Fort Myers on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/Zuma Fort Myers residents explore damage on Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images A boat lies partially submerged in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Win McNamee/Getty Images Tom Park begins cleaning up in Punta Gorda on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Wilfredo Lee/AP A causeway to Florida's Sanibel Island is seen on Thursday. A portion of the causeway was washed away by storm surge, according to live video from CNN affiliate WBBH. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to Florida's mainland. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Chris O'Meara/AP People survey damage to their home in Valrico, Florida, on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images Debris litters a street in Punta Gorda on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed up against her apartment building in Fort Myers on Thursday. She said the boat floated in around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images Vehicles make their way through flooded streets in Fort Myers on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images Stefanie Karas stands in her flooded apartment in Fort Myers on Thursday. She is an artist and was salvaging what she could from her home. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP Firefighters help stranded people in Orange County, Florida, early on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Presss A spiral staircase lies next to a damaged pickup truck in Sanibel, Florida, on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Press A damaged section of the Sanibel Causeway is seen on Thursday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Marco Bello/Reuters A flooded street is seen in downtown Fort Myers after Ian made landfall on Wednesday, September 28. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Marco Bello/Reuters A woman surveys damage through a door during a power outage in Fort Myers on Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida NOAA/NASA A satellite image shows the hurricane making landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Naples Police The streets of Naples, Florida, are flooded on Wednesday. City officials asked residents to shelter in place until further notice. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images A woman is helped out of a muddy area Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, where water was receding due to a negative storm surge. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images Strong winds hit Punta Gorda on Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images A woman holds an umbrella inverted by the wind in Tampa on Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS/Abaca/Reuters Sailboats anchored in Roberts Bay are blown around in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm/USA Today Network Melvin Phillips stands in the flooded basement of his mobile home in Stuart, Florida, on Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images A man walks where water was receding from Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network Damage is seen at the Kings Point condos in Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Officials believe it was caused by a tornado fueled by Hurricane Ian. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Marco Bello/Reuters A TV crew broadcasts from the beach in Fort Myers on Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/AP Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot Wednesday in The Villages, a Florida retirement community. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Highways in Tampa are empty Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. Several coastal counties in western Florida were under mandatory evacuations. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Wilfredo Lee/AP An airplane is overturned in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her home in Davie, Florida, early on Wednesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Ramon Espinosa/AP People play dominoes by flashlight during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday. Crews in Cuba have been working to restore power for millions after the storm battered the western region with high winds and dangerous storm surge, causing an islandwide blackout. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba, on Tuesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Chris O'Meara/AP Southwest Airlines passengers check in near a sign that shows canceled flights at the Tampa International Airport on Tuesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Ramon Espinosa/AP Maria Llonch retrieves belongings from her home in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Tuesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP Traffic builds along Interstate 4 in Tampa on Tuesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters A man carries his children through rain and debris in Pinar del Rio on Tuesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters People drive through debris in Pinar del Rio on Tuesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images Frederic and Mary Herodet board up their Gulf Bistro restaurant in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images NASA's Artemis I rocket rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. The launch of the rocket was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida NASA via AP Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on Monday, September 26. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Ramon Espinosa/AP Waves kick up along the shore of Batabano as Hurricane Ian reaches Cuba on Monday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images A Cuban family transports personal belongings to a safe place in the Fanguito neighborhood of Havana on Monday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images A family carries a dog to a safe place in Batabano on Monday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP People wait in lines to fuel their vehicles at a Costco store in Orlando on Monday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Mike Lang/USA Today Network Ryan Copenhaver, manager of Siesta T's in Sarasota, Florida, installs hurricane panels over the store's windows on Monday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Imagaes A man helps pull small boats out of Cuba's Havana Bay on Monday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images Shelves are empty in a supermarket's water aisle in Kissimmee, Florida, on Monday. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire Cathie Perkins, emergency management director in Pinellas County, Florida, references a map on Monday that indicates where storm surges would impact the county. During a news conference, she urged anyone living in those areas to evacuate. Photos: Hurricane Ian pummels Florida Andrew West/USA Today Network Sarah Peterson fills sandbags in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Saturday, September 24. Prev Next

Higher storm surge

Storm surge is generated mainly by the hurricane’s strong winds, which blow from the ocean toward land and push huge amounts of water beyond the coast.

And although hurricanes are rated based on their wind speeds, storm surge is their most deadly aspect. Around 90% of hurricane-related deaths are water-related, according to the National Hurricane Center, and around 50% are caused by storm surges.

In the region south of Hurricane Ian’s eye – including the Ft. Myers and Naples areas – storm surge swelled to record levels. In Naples, water levels climbed 2 feet above record level early Wednesday afternoon before the gauge stopped working.

Collier County Commissioner Rick Locastro told CNN that his county, which includes Marco Island and Naples, was hit hard by storm surge, calling Hurricane Ian “a totally different hurricane.”

“We survived Irma and other hurricanes, which were more about the wind and yes, always water. But storm surge is something that we have not seen here to this intensity ever,” Locastro said. “We experienced every inch of that storm surge, in some areas well over 12 feet.”

A sea level rise of only a couple of inches can make a dramatic difference in how far inland a hurricane’s surge can travel. Since 1880 – before the industrial revolution and widespread burning of fossil fuels – global sea level has risen on average 8 to 9 inches. Two-thirds of that increase has occurred in just the last two and a half decades, driven mainly by the rapid melting of the world’s ice sheets and glaciers.