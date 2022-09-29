CNN  — 

Two suspects were arrested and charged with manslaughter Thursday in connection with the shooting of two migrants in West Texas earlier this week, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

A truck with two men inside pulled over and shot at a group of migrants getting water along a road near the town of Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the statement.

The shooting left a male migrant dead, and a female migrant who was also shot is recovering at a hospital in El Paso.

FILE - A pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum on June 10, 2021. The National Association of Immigration Judges on Thursday, July 21, 2022, asked the federal government to restore its recognition after the Trump administration stripped its official status, and the system's chief judge resigned after two years on the job. The two developments underscore political uncertainty at a critical time in the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review, which runs the courts. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
Eugene Garcia/AP

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, with assistance from the FBI, US Border Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations, authorities said.

“As this is an active and ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers, no additional information is available at this time,” DPS said in the statement.

DPS has not responded to CNN’s request for arrest affidavits yet.