Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph on Florida’s west coast. As some 1.75 million people faced evacuation orders, torrential rains, flooding and record storm surges in Naples and Fort Myers left over 2.5 million people without power across the state. And the need is expected to grow.

The state of Florida has a Florida Disaster Fund that you can donate to here or by texting “disaster” to 20222.

Several organizations already have teams on the ground. You can help them here or by clicking the button below.