Blown roofs, cars ‘smashed up in the street’: The unimaginable destruction in Ian’s path

“We didn’t even wait for the passage of the storm last night. We had helicopters in the air,” Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson said Thursday. “We rescued 13 people along the coast between Fort Myers and St. Petersburg.”
That number could pale in comparison to the number of people who still need to be saved Thursday.
“We’re gearing up for what’s going to be a very busy day of search and rescue,” McPherson said. “We currently have an aircraft in the air with the Florida National Guard actively pulling people off of roofs in Fort Myers.”
‘Cars are everywhere, smashed up in the street’
Scott Carlos thought he would be safe from flooding in his fourth-floor condo. He was wrong.
Ian hurled 10-foot storm surges toward his Fort Myers home, submerging large swaths of his neighborhood.
“We actually had water coming into my fourth-story condo, just from the spray … and waves crashing into the building,” Carlos said.
“The whole parking lot is completely destroyed.”
At one point, he said, the water was “at least 10 feet high on the east side of us, which is right across the street from the beach.”
As he surveyed his neighborhood after the storm, he noticed “debris everywhere.”
“Everyone’s garages basically just gave out,” Carlos said. “Cars are everywhere, smashed up in the street. Most of them actually went across the street.”
A river pier gets hurled blocks inland
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said Ian was the worst storm he’s ever seen.
“I’m standing on a floating cement dock in the river district of downtown. The problem is, this dock is two blocks away from the river in a middle of an intersection,” Anderson told CNN on Thursday.
“This thing weighs a ton. That’s how powerful the water was last night.”