Latest in tech
zeleny voter 1 vpx
Now playing
03:36
Midterm campaigns ramp up as Democrats and GOP focus on very different issues
samsung artist fridge
Samsung
Now playing
00:54
This refrigerator wants to turn drab kitchen appliances into art
amazon halo rise
Now playing
01:27
Check out Amazon's new sleep tracker and Kindle you can write on
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
Reuters
Now playing
00:55
Video: Half human-looking robot breaks speed record
Eviation Alice
Eviation
Now playing
00:57
Watch world's first all-electric plane soar through test flight
marc benioff salesforce2
Now playing
02:45
Salesforce's Benioff says he'd 'absolutely' buy Twitter if it were up to him
iMessage iOS 16 Sam Kelly
Now playing
02:24
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
nightcap tik tok vs meta
Now playing
02:29
Here's why Facebook is facing an existential moment. Hint: your mom is probably on it all the time
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, testifies on cyber security at Twitter before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 13, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, testifies on cyber security at Twitter before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 13, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Now playing
03:07
Twitter whistleblower says company is a decade behind industry security standards
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
Apple
Now playing
01:59
See Apple's new iPhone 14
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Now playing
01:49
Bob Iger: Disney buying Twitter 'would've been irresponsible'
packaged voting machine o'sullivan pkg ebof 0901
Now playing
03:49
A Dominion voting machine ended up on eBay. Here's how much it sold for
video thumbnail split bill nelson mannequins
Now playing
04:30
What to expect on NASA's upcoming Artemis I mission to the moon
Joe Rogan Mark Zuckerberg
The Joe Rogan Experience
Now playing
02:32
Rogan grills Zuckerberg on how Facebook moderates controversial content
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait, on August 22, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait, on August 22, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Now playing
05:53
He was a famous hacker. Now, he's detailing his main concern with Twitter
tesla driver kid prop
Carmine Cupani/Sunday
Now playing
00:34
Some Tesla drivers use kids as a prop to test 'full self-driving' feature
Washington CNN Business  — 

California is attempting to stymie abortion prosecutions in other states by making it illegal for Silicon Valley giants and other businesses based in the Golden State to hand over the personal information of abortion-seekers to out-of-state authorities.

A new law signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom forbids California-based businesses from giving up geolocation data, search histories and other personal information in response to out-of-state search warrants, unless those warrants are accompanied by a statement that the evidence sought isn’t connected to an abortion investigation.

The prohibition also bars companies in the state from complying with out-of-state law enforcement requests related to abortion, including subpoenas and wiretaps.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks before signing legislation establishing the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act, in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP)
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks before signing legislation establishing the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act, in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/AP/File

California Gov. Newsom signs landmark legislation aimed at boosting children's safety online

It’s the latest example of how California is using its status as a powerful state, with jurisdiction over the world’s most powerful tech companies, to influence policy at a national scale.

“California is setting a national privacy standard,” said Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, an architect of the bill, in a statement Tuesday. According to a release by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the law went into effect immediately upon signing.

Bauer-Kahan’s law, AB 1242, bars California-based companies, including Google, Meta, Uber and others, from producing records about a person if the companies know “or should know” that the warrant they’re responding to is related to an abortion probe. CNN has reached out to the companies for comment.

The new law prohibits abortion-related search warrants in the first place, and requires all out-of-state search warrants to attest that they are not abortion-related.

But in directly undercutting the anti-abortion laws of other states, California’s new law could put businesses in the difficult position of having to pick sides — and face potential legal penalties no matter what they choose.

Companies that violate AB 1242 could face prosecution by the California attorney general. But if they comply with AB 1242, they could also face legal action in states that have restricted abortion for failing to comply with legal process.

“Anti-choice sheriffs and bounty hunters are going to be highly motivated to do anything they can to get this data,” said Adam Schwartz, a senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group that supports the California law.

In the event of a conflict between state laws, Schwartz said courts first look to whether a state has jurisdiction over a company and then, if it does, they fall back on a procedural tool known as “choice of law” to determine which law should apply.

A state with only some employees of a company, or that is home to users of an electronic service, isn’t likely to satisfy the jurisdictional test, Schwartz said. Even if it did, he added, it would likely fail in the choice of law because the California law is tailored to govern businesses that are incorporated in California or that have their “principal executive offices” in California.

Still, he acknowledged there will likely be many court battles ahead.

“We are going to see more of this situation where a business is facing, at one time, legal process from an anti-choice state commanding it to disclose abortion-related data, and a blocking statute from a pro-choice state forbidding it from disclosing that same data,” Schwartz said. “This is an important new area, this contest between anti-choice legal process and pro-choice blocking statutes, and it is a matter that could work its way up the courts to the highest court.”

In the meantime, tech companies could find themselves between a rock and a hard place, according to tech trade group Chamber of Progress.

“Red states and blue states are at war over abortion, and online platforms are caught in the crossfire,” Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich said in a statement to CNN. “California’s new law could potentially have a big impact on protecting reproductive privacy — but first it will create a challenging conflict between state laws.”

CNN’s Clare Duffy contributed to this report.