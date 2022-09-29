Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, seen in federal court on September 28, 2022.
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, seen in federal court on September 28, 2022.
A jury has been seated in the seditious conspiracy trial against five leaders of the Oath Keepers.

There are 12 jurors and four alternates, including nine men and seven women. The jurors will be sworn in Monday morning.

Opening statements also will begin Monday.

The five defendants – Stewart Rhodes, Jessica Watkins, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, and Thomas Caldwell – are charged with conspiring to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force when they allegedly planned to stop Joe Biden from becoming president in January 2021.

They have all pleaded not guilty.

