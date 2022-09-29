Washington CNN —

Six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden on Thursday in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Missouri by state attorneys general from Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and South Carolina.

“In addition to being economically unwise and inherently unfair, the Biden Administration’s Mass Debt Cancellation is another example in a long line of unlawful regulatory actions. No statute permits President Biden to unilaterally relieve millions of individuals from their obligation to pay loans they voluntarily assumed,” Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s office said in a news release.

Earlier this week, a public interest lawyer and student loan borrower also sued the Biden administration over the student loan forgiveness plan, arguing that the policy is an abuse of executive power.

Under Biden’s plan, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 and married couples or heads of households who made less than $250,000 annually in those years will see up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven.

If a qualifying borrower also received a federal Pell grant while enrolled in college, the individual is eligible for up to $20,000 of debt forgiveness. Pell grants are awarded to millions of low-income students each year, based on factors including their family’s size and income and the cost charged by their college. These borrowers are also more likely to struggle to repay their student debt and end up in default.

The administration is expected to roll out the first wave of student loan forgiveness in October.

