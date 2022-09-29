Economy
nightcap housing thumb 9-22
CNN
Now playing
01:38
Hear Redfin economist's advice to potential homebuyers right now
Ron DeSantis
Now playing
04:50
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Now playing
02:19
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
inflation family
Lisa Altman
Now playing
01:01
'I need to cut back on things': Family reacts to surging food prices
david rubsentein matt egan interview screengrab 02
John General/CNN
Now playing
02:36
Billionaire investor: Powell would 'say he made a mistake' with inflation
return to office yurkevich dnt still
CNN
Now playing
03:42
Companies want workers back in office. Workers aren't so sure
high utility bill
CNN
Now playing
02:38
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
Justin Wolfer Jerome Powell split
CNN / Getty Images
Now playing
01:52
'Both a warning and a threat': Economics professor decodes Fed chair's comments
02 Jerome Powell Jackson Hole Economic Symposium Opening Remarks 0826 SCREENSHOT
Kansas City Fed
Now playing
02:17
Fed chair lays out the 'unfortunate costs of reducing inflation'
Christine Romans 0825
Christine Romans 0825
CNN
Now playing
04:06
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: Who it helps, who it doesn't
ryan young pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:13
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Paige West quiet quitting engineer
Now playing
05:55
Engineer says she 'quiet quit' her job. Hear what that means
mary daly san fran fed president
Now playing
01:43
Fed official on recession talk: When we look at the data, I feel relieved
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
romans cpi inflation new day
Now playing
01:10
'It didn't get worse': Romans breaks down key inflation data
climate bill
Getty Images
Now playing
02:05
Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could affect you

Mortgage rates surged for the sixth week in a row, moving closer to 7%.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.70% in the week ending September 29, up from 6.29% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That’s the highest level since July 2007.

Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the start of this year as inflation soared and led the Federal Reserve to hike borrowing costs. The central bank’s unprecedented campaign to fight inflation has concerned investors and roiled bond markets.

Mortgage signing - stock
Shutterstock

What will my monthly mortgage payment be?

“The uncertainty and volatility in financial markets is heavily impacting mortgage rates,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

The average mortgage rate is based on a survey of conventional home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit, according to Freddie Mac. But many buyers will pay more.

This story is developing and will be updated.