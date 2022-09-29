CNN —

Qatar World Cup organizers disputed Denmark kit manufacturer Hummel’s claims of human rights violations in the host country following the unveiling of the Danish kits the country will wear at this year’s tournament.

On Wednesday, Hummel revealed “toned down” kits that Denmark will wear during the men’s World Cup. Hummel says the subtle uniform message is in response to the alleged human rights violations that have occurred in Qatar.

The manufacturer revealed three kits: an all-red, an all-white, and an all-black shirt which represents the “color of mourning.” The company says the look represents a protest to express that, “We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” according to an Instagram post from Hummel.

The Guardian reported last year that 6,500 migrant workers had died in the country in the 10 years following Qatar’s successful bid to host the tournament in 2010, most of whom were involved in low-wage, dangerous labor, often undertaken in extreme heat.

The report – “categorically” denied by tournament organizers – did not connect all 6,500 deaths with World Cup infrastructure projects and has not been independently verified by CNN.

Tournament organizers on Wednesday disputed Hummel’s claims and said they have engaged in “robust and transparent dialogue” with the Danish Football Federation (DBU).

“We whole-heartedly reject the trivialising of our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects,” the organizers said in a statement. “That same commitment now extends to 150,000 workers across various tournament services and 40,000 workers in the hospitality sector.”

CNN has reached out to FIFA for comment.

Back in May, when asked about whether FIFA would make any commitment to families of people who died in the preparations for the tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the organization was investigating “all these matters” and that only three people died.

Qatar has been the subject of criticism for its treatment of migrant workers and the country’s anti-homosexuality laws. In May, Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness called the decision to name Qatar the host country “unacceptable.”

Amnesty International has sent an open letter co-signed by other human rights organizations to Infantino, asking football’s international governing body to designate at least $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Players participating in the tournament, including England captain Harry Kane, spoke out against the country as well.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on November 20 and runs through December 18 in the Gulf nation. Denmark’s first match is scheduled for November 22 against Tunisia.