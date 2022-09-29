CNN —

More has been revealed about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s former relationship.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” the “Good American” entrepreneur talked about the fact that the professional basketball player had secretly proposed.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, referenced the proposal, which happened more than a year ago.

“The fact that he proposed and you never told us,” Kim Kardashian said to her younger sister. “I asked him months later… the night after I thought it happened and he’s like, ‘Oh, I did it months ago, she didn’t tell you guys?’”

She explained that she was expecting Thompson, who shares two children with Khloe Kardashian, to propose on Valentine’s Day. When she asked him about it, he said he had proposed months before in December.

Khlole Kardashian reflected on how she responded to Thompson, who has been involved with other women during their relationship.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,’” she said. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.’”

The former couple recently welcomed a son together via surrogate and are the parents of a young daughter, True.

In January, Thompson apologized to Kardashian for having a son with another woman.