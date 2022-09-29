Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

September 30, 2022

This Friday on CNN 10, Floridians are getting a first look at the damage brought on by Hurricane Ian as search and rescue teams continue to respond to calls. And we’re taking a detailed look at virtual real estate in the Metaverse. We examine how digital property sales are up and consider what value some brands see in owning space in the virtual world. Will it be worth it?

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. What Middle Eastern country has seen protests recently following a young woman’s death after she was accused of violating the nation’s strict Islamic dress code?

2. Which type of space rock is also referred to as a minor planet?

3. In what U.S. state would you find NASA’s mission control for their recent DART mission?

4. In economics, what is the term that refers to a significant and widespread downturn in economic activity?

5. Name the continent, which is home to around 4.6 billion people, that is opening many of its borders for the first time since the Covid-19 shutdowns.

6. What is the name of the organization responsible for naming Hurricanes?

7. A recent scientific study estimated that there are how many ants on the Earth at any given moment?

8. Featured in Thursday’s episode, a group of scientists in India is using technology to try to avoid conflict between humans and what type of animal?

9. What type of agriculture does CNN Hero Bobby Wilson provide to his community?

10. Name the virtual world featured in Friday’s episode where companies are investing in digital properties.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10