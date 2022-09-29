Today, you’ll find a deal on an Eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi router, a discounted Zwilling Pro 7-Piece Knife Block Set and savings on a Leuchtturm1917 Notebook. All that and more below.

Big & Small for Fall Sale

SimpleHuman SimpleHuman

Simplehuman’s products streamline your routines with smart, minimal home solutions — everything from trash cans to soap pumps to kitchen storage and much more. Right now, the brand is launching an exclusive (and free!) membership program and celebrating with a promo for customers. During the Big & Small for Fall Sale, shoppers get a free 4.5-liter step can with purchase of a large kitchen trash can. Members also get free shipping and returns, special access and more.

$299 $179 at Amazon

Eero Eero

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Since then, Amazon has updated the router, and the new E6 supports faster speeds on more devices. Now $120 off, the router is seeing its first discount ever.

$680 $349.96 at Sur La Table

Zwilling Zwilling

When you’re seeking out knives that are super sharp, durable, ergonomic and will last a lifetime, consider this standout, our runner up pick for the best kitchen knife set. Complete with an 8-inch chef’s knife, 4-inch paring knife, 5 1/2-inch prep knife and 8-inch bread knife, plus shears, a sharpening steel and a 16-slot hardwood bamboo block, it received excellent scores on performance and quality. Score these precision-honed blades and a trusty block at a great discount right now.

$549 $369.99 at eBay

AirPods Max Apple

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing a steep discount in refurbished condition right now. AirPods Max are down to $369.99 in sky blue — that’s almost $200 off their usual price. A comprehensive, two-year warranty is included in the price, and the headphones are certified to work like new. If you’re convinced, be sure to buy fast; they’ll likely sell out quickly.

Leuchtturm1917 Leuchtturm1917

Dedicated journalers know that the Leuchtturm1917 is a fantastic choice for everyday notes, planning and more. This notebook opens flat, and its high-quality pages won’t bleed through. If you’ve been looking for ways to get more organized, snag this notebook now — regularly $24.95, it’s a few dollars off right now in a rare discount.

More deals to shop

• Right now at Woot! you can get refurbished Philips light strips and bulbs at a nice discount.

• Snag this Wyze smart plug — which earned our top spot in testing — at a new low price of just $8.31.

• Snag this versatile Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven at over 40% off right now.

• De’Longhi espresso machines are on sale right now at Amazon, so you can get your fancy caffeine fix in the comfort of your home.

• To celebrate National Coffee Day, Bean Box is offering a free 12-ounce bag of beans when you use promo code FREECOFFEE at checkout.

• Listen up bookworms: you can get a refurbished Kindle or Fire Tablet for as little as $14.99 at Woot! right now. (Yes, you read that right.)

• More National Coffee Day celebrations: Nutribullet is offering 15% off all coffee makers with code COFFEEDAY.

• Save on Hu Kitchen chocolate right now — the brand is offering $10 off all orders with code CELEBRATE.

• You can save 30% on outerwear and footwear at Eddie Bauer, right as temperatures are starting to drop.

• Sleep soundly with a silk pillowcase, scrunchie and eye mask from The Good Side, over half off at Nordstrom.

Deals you may have missed

$25.99 $15.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $15.99, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

$599.99 From $429.99 at Woot!

Samsung Samsung

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. The Frame won’t intrude on your aesthetic, thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, which transforms the screen into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Right now Woot! is offering six sizes from 32- to 85-inch for numbers that beat the Samsung Discover Event prices by a mile.

25% off sitewide

Universal Standard Universal Standard

Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend clothing is all 25% off, thanks to the brand’s Anniversary Sale. Use code BIRTHDAY25 at checkout to score discounts on everything from sweaters to denim, intimates to outerwear and more. If you’re refreshing your fall wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40.