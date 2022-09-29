There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Hill House Home’s winter outerwear (expect ruffled puffer coats), a trio of new bra lines from Skims and customizable placemats from Letterfolk.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

Kim Kardashian’s newest additions have been three years in the making

Skims, Kim Kardashian’s empire of shapewear, loungewear and underthings, has just added new bras to the lineup after three years of fit-focused R&D, each with a particular purpose. There’s The Naked Collection for a bralette feel with a bra’s support; The Weightless Collection for some artful, bulkless padding; and silky No Show Collection for a bra-less look under clothing. Colorways include Skims’ signature range of neutrals and a range of sizes, and they’re available starting at $44 — but some sizes are starting to sell out already.

An eight-piece collection that mixes and matches, plus new bras

For those of us who like to keep our wardrobes simple, Athleta’s literally got you covered: The athleticwear company just released an eight-piece capsule collection that mixes and matches for 20 different looks. The clothes are made for your around-town looks but feature fabrics from Athleta’s workout clothes so they’re comfortable and practical for anything that comes up during the day. You can shop the pieces, including the Ascent Seamless Turtleneck, Whisper Featherless Long Vest, and Delancey Dress in complementary colors, online now.

That’s not all Athleta’s come up with recently: There’s also Rituals, Athleta’s new intimates line featuring bras and underwear that are both practical base layers and come in a quartet of shades (black, an almost-white lavender, hot pink and dark teal) to start the day.

Rothys

Rothy’s just dropped two new pairs of sneakers that are perfect for anchoring any fall wardrobe — and they’re designed to be unisex, sustainable (they’re both 100% recycled and 100% recyclable) and wearable with anything (check those minimalist stylings). The RS02 ($149) is the lace-up version in bone, navy, pink and wheat, and the City Slip On ($119) is a classic look available in white as well as the other colors. They’re also machine washable, which means they stay in tip-top condition for longer. (Tip: If you have a wider foot, the RS02 is a little more on the wide side; if you have a medium width but still want these, try going a half-size down.)

Nineties-loving apparel company Lisa Says Gah and iconic sneaker-maker Vans have just dropped a footwear and clothing collab that combines sneaker styles you grew up with/still love with a vintage aesthetic. The collection, which starts at $49.50, includes Mary Jane-style sort-of sneakers with kelly green trim and Vans’ Old Skools with splashes of green, as well as pale pink and oxblood (the Slip-Ons also get a bordeaux makeover). There’s also a ’90s-inspired baby tee and a loose-fit unisex tee to top things off.

Quilted coats and ruffled puffers with a lot of zhuzh

Hill House Home just launched a line of outerwear that has the same innocently maximalist Laura Ashley vibes as the rest of the collection, whether you’re looking for a long, A-line bed-jacket-y quilted coat in lilac or a ruffled puffer jacket — as well as non-ruffled puffer options in fun prints and reversible looks and a shorter quilted jacket. This includes the brand’s first line of technical puffer coats along with two quilt coats for winter.

The style site takes on the shoe brand’s famous boots

Sperry and Who What Wear have teamed up for a collab that’ll help us get ready for the colder days ahead: a fashion-y take on Sperry’s classic Duck Float boots. While Sperry might be famous for those and its boat shoes, Who What Wear’s editorial team came in to co-design a pair of zip-up winter boots. The result? Sperry’s Duck Float Boots get a new spin with an all-leather zip front upper and leather linings (they’re not as much for inclement weather as for good outfit days, though).

Including a designer-packed vintage drop

Reformation’s been working hard this season with a ton of drops over the past month, and it’s closing out September with the launch of its new “almost perfect” 90/10 Cashmere line. 90/10 is the brand’s most sustainable cashmere yet and features 90% post-industrial recycled cashmere combined with 10% Good Cashmere. The silhouettes are far from just crew- or V-neck: Expect collared cardigans, cropped shapes and elegant, body-skimming dresses.

Also new in? New relaxed pants perfect for fall (and pairing with your new cashmere), plus a vintage drop featuring a ton of great pieces from peak ’90s and ’00s, including crochet, denim, lace and cashmere from John Galliano, Missoni, D&G, YSL and more.

Beauty

Stimulate hair growth and encourage fullness with this one-stop-drop

Nécessaire’s new The Scalp Serum is a daily drop of goodness for your scalp: It contains a 5% Biomimetic Peptide Blend at a concentration clinically shown to be strong enough to prevent hair loss and support hair growth. The formula feels clean on the scalp — it doesn’t leave it feeling oily — so your just-shampooed mood doesn’t get ruined. (And it takes literally four seconds, so it’s not even extra time in your morning routine.) Buy it individually for $58 or as part of a bundle with the brand’s excellent shampoo and conditioner for $75.

Home goods

An amber-scented candle with a surprise reveal — and it’s on sale

Birthdate Co.

Birthdate’s candles have been entracing people who like their home scents with a splash of astrology for a while now, and the brand has just dropped a new limited-edition Tarot Candle that’s perfect for putting on your gifting list for your horoscope-obsessed friend. The candle reveals a charm in the melted wax after an hour or two of burning it — let the gold-plated charm cool, and then scan a QR code for a reading. Amber and allspice keep things smelling amazing in the meantime. P.S.: It’s on sale right now for $38 instead of $45.

Customizable placemats for festive gatherings (or Monday night)

Letterfolk Placemats Letterfolk

Just as we roll right into holiday entertainment season, Letterfolk’s come up with some fun placemats that both protect your table and are customizable: Each comes with 200 tiles to fill the mats in with, which can be arranged to create new designs for get togethers, celebrations or speaking at an everyday level, general moods. (If you’re familiar with the brand’s Tile Mat, this basically is the table version.)

The tiles are also heat-resistant, making them great for small spaces since you can use them instead of trivets if you have a hot pan to serve up from. They’re dishwasher-safe, too, so at the end of the meal you can just pop ‘em in with the dishes and call it done.

Things are about to get spicy with this first stop in a new showcase

Acid-obsessed kitchen purveyor Acid League, famed for vinegars, has just launched a new Maker Series of products spotlighting global artisans and makers, and the first stop in the series? Spain. The debut brand, Onima, is based in Barcelona, uses ingredients from the Iberian coastline, and utilizes a fermentation process involving kombucha that yields some very different results than your standard hot sauce. You can buy the three Onima flavors, Malson, Il Mig, and Cry Baby, as a $55 trio on Acid League’s site.

Electronics

A minimalist case to shuttle and protect your laptop

TwelveSouth

TwelveSouth just released a smart new SuitCase for MacBook (M1 Pro, 14-inch to 16-inch models) that not only protects your laptop when you’re on the move, but when you’re working too. The minimalist hard case design features a quilted, water-resistant exterior, and it hugs your laptop while you’re working on it — meaning whatever’s on the table doesn’t get on your laptop — and when you’re done, you just slip it in your bag and go.

A new look (and metal) for the health-tracking smart ring

Oura

Oura’s extremely subtle titanium health-tracking rings pair with an app to deliver insights about your health and sleep patterns as you go about your day, which is great for those into biodata but not into wearing a watch. The wearable just got a sleek, minimalist redesign, too — in the form of the Oura Gen3 Horizon design (starting at $349), which comes in silver, black, stealth, gold and now rose gold as well. The only thing else you’ll need to get going is the membership, which runs $5.99 per month.