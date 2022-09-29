Drive
auto auction pennsylvania
Now playing
02:29
'Outrageous' used car prices amid highest inflation in 13 years
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari
Now playing
00:52
This Ferrari is the brand's first four-door vehicle
BMW Dune Taxi
BMW Middle East
Now playing
01:00
BMW shows off new electric racer that may never be produced
audi grandsphere electric vehicle lounge
Now playing
01:19
Audi debuts Grandsphere, an electric, self-driving concept car with lounge-like interior
EMBARGOED 03 New Bugatti Roadster
Bugatti-Rimac
Now playing
00:54
This luxury car maker is switching to hybrids, but offers one last gas-powered stunner
DeLorean Alpha5 prototype
DeLorean
Now playing
01:27
DeLorean is back with its first prototype in 40 years
dodge electric muscle car
Stellantis
Now playing
01:05
Dodge revs up very loud electric muscle car
Lincoln Model L100
Lincoln
Now playing
01:13
Lincoln's new concept car replaces steering wheel with 'chess piece controller'
Chervolet Blazer EV
GM DESIGN
Now playing
01:18
Blazer EV brings Chevy into the crowded mid-size electric SUV market
Ford
Now playing
00:47
See Ford's new Raptor pickup with desert-running power
cadillac lyriq 07
Now playing
03:02
Cadillac Lyriq review: Take a drive in fully electric luxury
jaguar lunaz
LUNAZ
Now playing
03:55
This is how much a restored Jaguar with electric power will cost you
lucid air dream edition
Now playing
02:11
Tesla should be worried about this electric luxury car
bill ford executive chairman ford motor company
Now playing
02:58
Bill Ford shares why Ford's electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck is significant
Lamborghini NFT
Lamborghini
Now playing
01:16
Lamborghini's last Aventador Coupé with an NFT sold for $1.6M
Toyota's BZR4X crossover electric SUV
Toyota's BZR4X crossover electric SUV
NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER for Toyota USA
Now playing
01:55
Review: The electric Toyota BZR4X is perfectly fine
New York CNN Business  — 

High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.

That’s bad news for CarMax, the nation’s largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago.

The company blamed “vehicle affordability challenges that stem from widespread inflationary pressures, as well as climbing interest rates and low consumer confidence.”

Although higher prices lifted the company’s overall revenue, the results were well below forecasts from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. That set off alarm bells for investors. CarMax (KMX) shares plunged more than 20% Thursday, and other car retailers’ stocks were also hammered. Shares of used car rival Carvana (CVNA) fell about 18% and AutoNation (AN), the nation’s largest new car dealer, fell 11%. Shares of many automakers, including General Motor (GM)s, Ford (F), Stellantis and Tesla (TSLA), were also lower.

Car prices have been climbing steadily for the last two years, as a shortage of parts, particularly computer chips, has limited supply in the face of strong consumer demand. Those higher prices have been a major factor in overall inflationary pressures since roughly 40% of US households buy a car each year.

The effort to curb prices has prompted the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at an historic pace in recent months as the central bank tries to ease consumer demand and slow the economy.

New cars are showcased in a car dealership in Brooklyn on October 05, 2021 in New York City.
New cars are showcased in a car dealership in Brooklyn on October 05, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Americans are borrowing at record levels to pay for their expensive cars

Used car prices — although down 2% in August from the record high reached in January — are still up 48% from August 2019, according he Consumer Price Index, a key inflation measure. New car prices hit a record in August, up 30% over the last three years.

CarMax reported an average per vehicle sale price of $28,657 in the three months ending in August, up 9.6% from a year earlier, but down 1% from the previous quarter.