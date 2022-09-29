Retail
walmart target split
Getty Images
Now playing
02:19
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 18: People wearing protective masks walk from a Walmart store on May 18, 2021 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Walmart announced that customers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to wear a mask in its stores, unless one is required by state or local laws. The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or stay 6 feet apart from others in most cases, whether indoors or outdoors. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 18: People wearing protective masks walk from a Walmart store on May 18, 2021 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Walmart announced that customers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to wear a mask in its stores, unless one is required by state or local laws. The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or stay 6 feet apart from others in most cases, whether indoors or outdoors. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Now playing
02:13
Why Walmart is cutting prices on certain items
kosik shrinkflation
CNN
Now playing
02:22
Products on the shelves getting smaller? You can blame 'shrinkflation'
Hasbro
Formlabs
Now playing
01:35
Hasbro 3D-prints your face on its action figure toys
BNPL buy now, pay later STOCK
Adobe Stock
Now playing
03:44
Young shoppers love buy now, pay later. Here's why that might be a problem
mark zuckerberg jeanne moos SPLIT
Now playing
02:00
Meta launches online store to purchase clothes for your avatar
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - JUNE 15: The governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin (C) and the CEO of The Lego Group Niels B. Christiansen (R) speak during a press event where The LEGO Group is announcing to build a US $1 billion, carbon-neutral run factory in Virginia, USA. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The LEGO Group )
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - JUNE 15: The governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin (C) and the CEO of The Lego Group Niels B. Christiansen (R) speak during a press event where The LEGO Group is announcing to build a US $1 billion, carbon-neutral run factory in Virginia, USA. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The LEGO Group )
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Now playing
02:32
Lego is building up its manufacturing footprint in the US
FM Lug Bags single bag
Lug
Now playing
04:20
The story behind the bag that sold out in 2 minutes
Moet Hennessy UK ambassador Ethan Boroian
Now playing
02:44
Here's how much businesses are raking in from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
EAGLE ROCK, UNITED STATES: Shoppers look for bargains at a Target store in Eagle Rock, California, 28 November, 2003, on the day after Thanksgiving, sometimes called "Black Friday" and considered to be one of the most important days of the year for retailers. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
EAGLE ROCK, UNITED STATES: Shoppers look for bargains at a Target store in Eagle Rock, California, 28 November, 2003, on the day after Thanksgiving, sometimes called "Black Friday" and considered to be one of the most important days of the year for retailers. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
01:07
Investment strategist: Retailers are talking about 'unwanted inventory levels'
crocs ceo prices inflation consumer demand mn orig_00004817.png
crocs ceo prices inflation consumer demand mn orig_00004817.png
Now playing
01:48
Sales are up and prices too. Crocs CEO says brand was 'too cheap'
phillippe patek president
Now playing
03:48
Patek Philippe president welcomes hip-hop and NFT fanatics
marketplace europe watchmakers
Now playing
03:41
Luxury watchmakers see good times ahead as shoppers return
luxury brands shopping marketplace europe
Now playing
02:06
Inflation is pushing up high fashion prices. Luxury buyers don't seem to mind
meta first physcial store
Meta
Now playing
00:57
Facebook's parent company has a brick and mortar store. See what's inside
Cooler Screens
Cooler Screens
Now playing
03:33
New tech in Walgreens brings mixed reactions, confusion online
New York CNN Business  — 

You may not be anywhere close to ready for the holidays — but retail chains certainly are.

Christmas trees are already on sales floors at Costco and Lowe’s, Walmart’s year-end holiday sales start October 1 and Target (TGT) is offering its “earliest access ever” to holiday deals beginning October 6. Amazon (AMZN) is hosting a new “Prime Day” sales event on October 11 and 12.

Holiday creep is nothing new, as each year retailers start the Christmas season earlier and earlier. But has it gotten out of hand? Should consumers be flooded with holiday music, displays and advertisements in October — a month commonly associated with the World Series, apple picking and Halloween?

People shop in The Galleria mall during Black Friday on November 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
People shop in The Galleria mall during Black Friday on November 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Big discounts are coming this holiday season

“It is inappropriate to the consumer to be pushing December holiday purchasing in September and October,” said David Katz, the chief marketing officer at Randa Apparel & Accessories, which makes Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger and other brands.

Retailers have many reasons to jumpstart the holidays, their most important stretch of the year. Some stores make up to half of their yearly sales during the holiday period. A weak holiday season can prove ruinous.

Shoppers respond to emotional and behavioral cues from stores, and starting holiday themes early can tee consumers up to start buying gifts.

“Christmas music and aesthetics and scenery affects their purchase behavior. It might give consumers an opportunity to indulge a little bit more and spend,” said Charles Lindsey, an associate professor of marketing at the University at Buffalo.

And this year, there are new incentives for holiday creep.

Higher prices are factoring into purchasing decisions this year, and these early promotional deals allow shoppers to stretch their budgets over a longer period of time, said Danielle Inman, a spokesperson for the National Retail Federation. Case in point: more than half of customers start researching and planning for holiday shopping in October, according to Walmart.

Last year, retailers encouraged customers to buy early to ensure they could get what they were looking for and avoid potential shipping delays. This year, retailers seriously misjudged what’s in demand and are sitting on too much casual clothing, home goods and other non-essentials. They’re offering discounts early in part to clear shelves and free up cash to bring in new goods for 2023.

But there are risks to dragging out holiday deals for too long. Stores use promotions to convince shoppers to buy right away or risk losing out. An October promotion loses its power if shoppers believe they can still find the same stuff on sale in December or January.

“If I’m going to have a four-month holiday season, I’m not as driven to buy now,” Katz said. “You lose the sense of urgency and immediacy.”