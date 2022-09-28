Hurricane Ian is shown in this satellite image as it churns off the Florida coast early Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian is shown in this satellite image as it churns off the Florida coast early Wednesday.
cnnweather
CNN  — 

Here’s a list of key locations in Florida that will be impacted by Hurricane Ian – and what CNN meteorologists expect to see as the storm moves through.

These are estimates based on the latest forecast guidance and could still change.

Live updates: Hurricane Ian slams Florida

Fort Myers:

Tropical storm-force wind gusts: Before 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday

Hurricane-force wind gusts: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday

Peak winds: Gusts of 80 to 90 mph and higher, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Rainfall expected: 4 to 6 inches through Friday

Storm surge expected: 12 to 16 feet

Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte:

Tropical storm-force wind gusts: Before 8 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday

Hurricane-force wind gusts: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday

Peak winds: Gusts of 110 to 130 mph and higher, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Rainfall expected: 6 to 8 inches through Friday

Storm surge expected: 12 to 16 feet

Sarasota:

Tropical storm-force wind gusts: 6 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday

Hurricane-force wind gusts: 3 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday

Peak winds: Gusts 80-90 mph and higher, 6 p.m. Wednesday through midnight

Rainfall expected: 10 to 14 inches through Friday

Storm surge expected: 6 to 10 feet

St. Petersburg:

Tropical storm-force wind gusts: 6 a.m. Wednesday to 12 a.m. Friday

Peak winds: Gusts to 70 mph and higher, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday

Rainfall expected: 10 to 13 inches through Friday

Storm urge expected: 4 to 6 feet

Tampa:

Tropical storm-force wind gusts: 8 a.m. Wednesday to Thursday afternoon

Peak winds: Gusts to 60 mph and higher, 5 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday morning

Rainfall expected: 12 to 15 inches through Friday

Storm surge expected: 4 to 6 feet