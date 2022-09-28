Economy
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
New York CNN Business  — 

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond briefly topped 4% Wednesday before pulling back. It was the first time the yield moved above the 4% threshold since April 2010 and the highest level for the 10-year since October 2008.

The 10-year Treasury yield is important for consumers and businesses since it impacts how much interest banks charge for various types of loans, most notably mortgages. The dramatic spike has helped push the average rate for a 30-year mortgage above 6% for the first time since 2008.

Yields for the 10-year have soared from just north of 1.5% at the end of 2021, a stunning surge in a relatively short period of time.

A stallholder counts ten-pound banknotes at a market stall in Croydon, Greater London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The Bank of England may need to step in with an emergency rate rise to calm market nerves about the governments economic plans, Conservative lawmakers said after the pound tumbled to a record low against the dollar.
A stallholder counts ten-pound banknotes at a market stall in Croydon, Greater London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The Bank of England may need to step in with an emergency rate rise to calm market nerves about the governments economic plans, Conservative lawmakers said after the pound tumbled to a record low against the dollar.
Jason Alden/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Markets are now treating UK bonds like Greek and Italian debt

Bond yields rise when investors sell Treasuries — and traders have had plenty of reasons to dump the 10-year lately. Worries about runaway inflation have caused the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise short-term interest rates. That has pushed up longer-term yields.

Economic turmoil in the UK and Europe have also caused the value of both the British pound and the euro to fall dramatically when compared to the US dollar. Dollar strength typically coincides with higher bond rates as well.

This volatility is having an impact on stocks too. The Dow is now in a bear market, more than 20% below its all-time high. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have plunged even further.

The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, a measure of investor sentiment, is indicating signs of Extreme Fear as investors grow more nervous about a recession.