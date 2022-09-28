Markets and Investing
Liz Truss SCREENGRAB September 25 01
CNN
Now playing
03:19
UK prime minister defends tax cuts as pound plummets
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Now playing
00:57
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Now playing
02:28
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Now playing
01:16
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
Now playing
01:40
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
John General/CNN
Now playing
02:28
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Now playing
01:41
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Now playing
02:19
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
Now playing
01:46
Strategist explains why you should 'buy stocks when it feels terrible'
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Now playing
00:59
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
target walmart markets now
CNN Business
Now playing
02:19
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
dana peterson markets now
Now playing
02:31
Economist: Recent inflation data may not change Fed's plan
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:09
Does Wall Street understand Netflix?
MN Market prediction
CNN Business
Now playing
02:13
Is the worst already over for stock markets? This strategist thinks so
Markets Now Frontier
CNN Business
Now playing
01:28
Frontier CEO sees growth opportunity after failed merger with Spirit
blackrock federal reserve rate hike markets now_00000000.png
blackrock federal reserve rate hike markets now_00000000.png
Now playing
02:29
BlackRock investment expert: Fed will start slowing interest rate hikes
London CNN Business  — 

Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said the central bank will almost certainly announce an emergency interest rate hike before its next scheduled meeting in November, predicting that turmoil would continue to roil UK markets.

Investors have lost faith in the government’s ability to manage the economy and public finances, he said, commenting on a market crash sparked by the UK government’s plan to slash taxes and boost borrowing in the face of high inflation.

“Sterling and UK government bonds look vulnerable at the moment, and if there is another bout of significant downward pressure, I think the bank really will have to act,” Bean told CNN Business.

A stallholder counts ten-pound banknotes at a market stall in Croydon, Greater London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The Bank of England may need to step in with an emergency rate rise to calm market nerves about the governments economic plans, Conservative lawmakers said after the pound tumbled to a record low against the dollar.
A stallholder counts ten-pound banknotes at a market stall in Croydon, Greater London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The Bank of England may need to step in with an emergency rate rise to calm market nerves about the governments economic plans, Conservative lawmakers said after the pound tumbled to a record low against the dollar.
Jason Alden/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Markets are now treating UK bonds like Greek and Italian debt

Bean was speaking shortly before the Bank of England announced Wednesday that it would intervene in the bond market, buying longer-dated UK government bonds on “whatever scale is necessary” to “restore orderly market conditions.”

But it has stopped short of raising interest rates despite the plunge in the pound, which hit a record low against the US dollar this week. A rate hike could help halt the sharp sell-off of government debt, though a surprise move also risks stoking more alarm among investors.

The central bank said earlier this week that it’s prepared to keep aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, and would assess the impact of plans by Prime Minister Liz Truss to slash taxes while ramping up borrowing at its next meeting in November. On Tuesday, the central bank’s chief economist said it is “hard not to draw the conclusion there will be a significant monetary policy response.”

But Bean predicted that a large hike — perhaps of a full percentage point — will probably need to come sooner.

“The bank is between a rock and a hard place here, because the real issue obviously is fiscal policy,” Bean said. “It’s a reckless fiscal policy, especially in the eyes of market participants.”

Bean said that the decision by Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK finance minister, to unveil tax cuts just as tens of billions of pounds are needed to subsidize energy bills was a mistake. The choice not to ask for an assessment of the new plans from the country’s budget watchdog, he added, was “unbelievably stupid.”

“You put it all together, and it’s not surprising investors start thinking these guys are irresponsible,” Bean said.

The “striking” statement from the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday — which warned against “large and untargeted fiscal packages” and urged the UK government to rethink its policies — highlights the flaws in the government’s approach, Bean added.

“It’s unusual for the IMF to do that, particularly for a G7 economy, and for them to do it so swiftly,” he said. “They might do these sorts of things for an emerging market country that has been on the edge for a while.”