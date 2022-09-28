Top business news
UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray testifies during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CFPB's semi-annual report to Congress on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray testifies during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CFPB's semi-annual report to Congress on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP
Now playing
01:54
What you need to know about the CFPB
nord stream
Danish Defense Command
Now playing
03:19
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
Melinda Gates
CNN
Now playing
04:45
Study reveals how long it will take to close the gender gap
NFL streaming
Getty Images
Now playing
01:55
Jerry Jones is 'very pleased' with NFL's streaming strategy
Ron DeSantis
Now playing
04:50
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Now playing
02:19
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
marc benioff salesforce2
Now playing
02:45
Salesforce's Benioff says he'd 'absolutely' buy Twitter if it were up to him
inflation family 2
Rick Wichmann
Now playing
01:25
Local markets, generic brands help family save money on groceries
US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:24
New book reveals Trump's unusual business practices
This photo shows a close-up of Kia logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
This photo shows a close-up of Kia logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
MONEY SHARMA/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
02:44
Car thefts on the rise because of alleged social media trend
japanese salarymen tiktok1
Daniel Campisi/CNN
Now playing
01:58
This company uses silly TikTok videos to recruit new employees
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters/File
Now playing
00:40
Powell says job market will have to suffer for inflation to fall
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Now playing
02:28
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Now playing
01:16
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
iMessage iOS 16 Sam Kelly
Now playing
02:24
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
nightcap alex jones civil trial
Now playing
02:21
Tearful testimony in latest Alex Jones trial: "It makes me angry because I'm not a liar"
New York CNN Business  — 

The US Chamber of Commerce and other trade groups filed a lawsuit against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the agency’s recent attempt to examine discrimination in financial services, a move that the groups argue needs congressional approval.

Several groups, which include American Bankers Association and Consumer Bankers Association and others, accused the CFPB of “operating beyond its statutory authority and without accountability.” Specifically, they take issue with a change to the CFPB’s Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices section to include discrimination as one of the kind of behaviors the agency oversees.

The Biden administration recently updated the Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices section of the CFPB’s examination manual to include discrimination – specifically whether financial products are offered equally to all customers of different backgrounds. The plaintiffs argue that is not in the CFPB’s power as dictated by Congress.

The groups say allegations of discrimination in finance are investigated from other government agencies. Putting CFPB in charge of that could “result in the disappearance of products consumers currently enjoy and benefit from,” they argue.

“The CFPB is pursuing an ideological agenda that goes well beyond what is authorized by law and the Chamber will not hesitate to hold them accountable,” said Neil Bradley, the Chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer, in a statement.

In response, a CFPB spokesperson said it’s “one of the most transparent regulatory agencies, and voluntarily publishes exam manuals laying out how it will assess banks’ compliance with the federal laws Congress charged the bureau with enforcing.”

“The CFPB’s exam manuals allow banks to ensure they are following the law, and help make certain that consumers are receiving the fair and equitable treatment they deserve,” an agency spokesperson said.

Republicans and conservative-leaning groups have battled with the CFPB since its inception, frequently arguing that the agency is unnecessary and overstepping its mandate.

Critics say the CFPB, which has forced banks to return more than $12 billion to consumers for violations of the agency’s policies, is the epitome of government overreach and wields too much unchecked power. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other proponents argue it’s a key watchdog agency working for American consumers.