Economy
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Now playing
01:16
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
Ron DeSantis
Now playing
04:50
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Now playing
02:19
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
inflation family
Lisa Altman
Now playing
01:01
'I need to cut back on things': Family reacts to surging food prices
david rubsentein matt egan interview screengrab 02
John General/CNN
Now playing
02:36
Billionaire investor: Powell would 'say he made a mistake' with inflation
return to office yurkevich dnt still
CNN
Now playing
03:42
Companies want workers back in office. Workers aren't so sure
high utility bill
CNN
Now playing
02:38
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
Justin Wolfer Jerome Powell split
CNN / Getty Images
Now playing
01:52
'Both a warning and a threat': Economics professor decodes Fed chair's comments
02 Jerome Powell Jackson Hole Economic Symposium Opening Remarks 0826 SCREENSHOT
Kansas City Fed
Now playing
02:17
Fed chair lays out the 'unfortunate costs of reducing inflation'
Christine Romans 0825
Christine Romans 0825
CNN
Now playing
04:06
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: Who it helps, who it doesn't
ryan young pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:13
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Paige West quiet quitting engineer
Now playing
05:55
Engineer says she 'quiet quit' her job. Hear what that means
mary daly san fran fed president
Now playing
01:43
Fed official on recession talk: When we look at the data, I feel relieved
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
romans cpi inflation new day
Now playing
01:10
'It didn't get worse': Romans breaks down key inflation data
climate bill
Getty Images
Now playing
02:05
Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could affect you
New York CNN Business  — 

Employers seem poised to pull back on the normal rush of seasonal hiring, which experts say is another warning bell for a possible recession.

“We’ve not seen the normal September uptick in companies posting for temporary help,” said Julia Pollack, chief economist for ZipRecruiter. “Companies are hanging back and waiting to see what conditions hold.”

The “conditions” refer to the state of the economy and consumer spending, both of which have held up relatively well. Unemployment remains low. Retail sales ticked up in August, as falling gas prices put more cash in household wallets.

But with food prices rising and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates at a breathtaking pace, economists are growing concerned about how strong the holiday shopping season might be. And that has many retailers nervous about how much inventory – and extra staff – they should bring in for the season.

“We’re certainly hearing caution and some level of concerns,” said Jeff Hewitt, a partner at management consultant Kearney. “The more thoughtful companies are thinking about building in flexibility.”

US Labor Department data shows that employment in the retail sector typically swells by 450,000 workers over the holiday shopping season, while warehousing and delivery adds 350,000 workers. Those are the primary drivers of the seasonal hiring surge.

Last year, Walmart (WMT), the nation’s largest private sector employer with 1.3 million employees at its US stores, went all in on hiring, adding 150,000 mostly permanent employees to its payroll in the months leading up to the holidays. This year it’s looking at adding 40,000 seasonal jobs instead.

The company stresses that this is not precise apples-to-apples comparison; last year’s hiring was driven by the need to fill staffing gaps that many employers were dealing with as Covid surges.

“Last year, we needed to focus on hiring full-time associates to ensure our stores were adequately staffed for the holidays,” said Walmart spokeperson Jimmy Carter. “This year, our staffing levels are stronger, therefore we only need seasonal associates to help through the holidays.”

Walmart warned investors in August that it is seeing a shift of consumer spending away from household goods, clothing and electronics and more towards higher priced food and gasoline. It recently trimmed 200 jobs at its corporate offices, and cut prices on many of those nonessential goods to clear out inventory.

FedEx recently warned that a slowing global economy hurt the the level of shipments it handled in August and expects the slowdown to continue in the coming months, perhaps resulting in a global recession. At the same time, it announced a number of cost-cutting moves, including grounding planes and trimming staff hours. It has not announced a seasonal hiring target yet for this year

“We continue to hire for operational positions needed in certain locations,” said spokesperson Caroline Moses Little. A year ago it was planning to hire 90,000 workers ahead of the holidays.

A worker manipulates a cask of molten iron during cookware production at the Lodge Manufacturing Co. factory in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, U.S., on Monday, March 7, 2022.
A worker manipulates a cask of molten iron during cookware production at the Lodge Manufacturing Co. factory in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, U.S., on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US economic barometer drops for sixth month in a row, potentially 'signaling a recession'

Some companies are keeping seasonal hiring plans about the same. FedEx rival UPS is looking to add 100,000 workers, as it did in 2021. Walmart rival Target is also matching last year’s goal of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers, even though its earnings plunged 90% in the most recent quarter due to the shift in spending away from nonessential goods.

Overall, it’s a much more cautious environment in bringing on seasonal workers said ZipRecruiter’s Pollack.

“They’re just being very conservative. Employers are preparing for an uncertain future by hanging back a bit,” she said. Ahead of the pandemic in both 2018 and 2019 “they were making seasonal offers in August.”