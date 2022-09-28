Today, you’ll find a deal on the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo, a discounted Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum and savings on a Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer. All that and more below.

Friends & Family sale

Crane & Canopy Crane & Canopy

Upgrade your home now with luxurious bedding, sheets, loungewear and home decor from Crane & Canopy. The site is offering 15% off orders over $200 with code FRIEND22 now through Oct. 2. Every night will feel like a 5-star hotel experience with these linens.

$599 $386.74 with code SAVE15REFURB at eBay

Jason Cipriani/CNN

We think the DJI Mini 2 is a great drone for beginners: It boasts solid range, lasting battery life and 4K video — plus, it’s simply fun to fly. We recommend splurging for the Fly More Combo, regularly $599, which comes with the drone, a controller, a carrying case, three total batteries and several additional accessories (like extra propellers). Right now you can score a refurbished DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo at eBay for just $386.74. Use code SAVE15REFURB for the full savings and you’ll be flying in no time.

$24.99 $9.58 at Amazon

Lindsay Boyers/CNN

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen, thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. At under $10 right now, this is a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

$329 From $129.99 at Woot!

iRobot Roomba i7 Robotic Vacuum Amazon

Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, a bunch of refurbished iRobot Roomba models are on sale right now. Consider splurging on the i7+, almost identical to one of our favorite Roomba models, steeply discounted right now. It includes a self-empty base, and you’ll be impressed by the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.

$299.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Dyson

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re often a pricer pick. The V8 is an ultra-light cordless option that comes with different attachment options to suit all your cleaning needs. A full charge will give you up to 40 minutes of use. And don’t be fooled by the V8’s unassuming size; its impressive suction capabilities are powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, which spins at up to 110,000 revolutions per minute. Right now you can snag this premium vacuum for $50 off at Walmart — the sale price reflects in-cart.

More deals to shop

• Feeling blue? Sur La Table is taking 20% off Le Creuset Indigo cookware while supplies last.

• Whether you’re working hard at the gym or just grabbing coffee, you’ll be comfortable and chic in Wolven’s colorful activewear. Shop now and get 20% off your order with code CNN20, exclusively for Underscored readers.

• Snag this cult-favorite Nemo camp chair for a fraction of its usual price today at REI (the discount will show up once you add it to your cart).

• Stay powered up when you’re on the go with Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, now 25% off at Verizon.

• Give your wardrobe a fall update at Banana Republic Factory, where you can take 20% off your purchase — no code necessary.

• This tiny Anker Nano Pro Charger is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

• Pick up this vegetable chopper to make your future food prep a breeze — and don’t forget to clip the $5 off on-page coupon.

• Add a bidet to your bathroom for less at Bio Bidet by Bemis’ Fall Into Savings Event, now through Oct. 2.

• For one day only, a few Shark vacuums — two stick vacs, one robo vac — are now just under $300 at Amazon.

• Keep your mattress safe from dust, mites, spills and other nastiness with one of these on-sale mattress protectors from Amazon.

• A range of factory reconditioned Samsung smartwatches are available at Woot! today for less than $100.

Deals you may have missed

$25.99 $15.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $15.99, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

$599.99 From $429.99 at Woot!

Samsung

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. The Frame won’t intrude on your aesthetic, thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, which transforms the screen into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Right now Woot! is offering six sizes from 32- to 85-inch for numbers that beat the Samsung Discover Event prices by a mile.

25% off sitewide

Universal Standard Parker Leather Jacket Universal Standard

Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend clothing is all 25% off, thanks to the brand’s Anniversary Sale. Use code BIRTHDAY25 at checkout to score discounts on everything from sweaters to denim, intimates to outerwear and more. If you’re refreshing your fall wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40.