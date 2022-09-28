Food and Drink
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Now playing
00:59
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Now playing
02:42
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:16
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
Now playing
05:07
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
Taco Bell Corp.
Now playing
00:49
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
NA Negroni
Sean Clark
Now playing
05:19
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
vid thumb grain 1
CNN
Now playing
03:00
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
CNN
Now playing
03:05
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
james cromwell starbucks protest
PETA
Now playing
01:00
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
tip culture
Now playing
02:03
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Now playing
01:48
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
kebab launch moos high
Kaburgaci Yasar
Now playing
01:53
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Pharrell Willia
Now playing
01:26
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Now playing
01:55
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Now playing
02:53
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
McDonalds
McDonalds
WGCL
Now playing
03:49
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
New York CNN Business  — 

First it was streaming services, then it was tacos and now the newest subscription you might be paying for: Chinese food.

P.F. Chang’s is relaunching its seven-year-old loyalty program to now include a paid tier, joining a growing trend of restaurants entering the space.

For $6.99 per month, members of the chain’s Platinum Rewards program will earn 15 points for each dollar spent, redeemable for a $15 credit once 2,000 points are accumulated. Platinum members are also eligible for unlimited free delivery and access to priority reservations, among other perks.

The chain’s existing loyalty program isn’t going away: The free tier will be renamed Gold and offer fewer benefits, including earning only 10 points per dollar spent.

The aim of the program is to create “added value for repeat customers,” P.F. Chang’s explained in a press release. “As the first polished-casual restaurant chain to launch this kind of loyalty program, we are proud to drive innovation in the industry while adding even more value for our guests,” CEO Damola Adamolekun said in the release.

Loyalty programs have been proven to increase customer frequency, boost revenue with a locked-in fee and help give restaurant owners information about ordering habits that helps target diners with customized deals.

Taco Bell has found success with its $10 per month Taco Lover’s Pass program that gives customers one free taco every day.

Others include Sweetgreen, which experimented with a paid discount pass in January. Last month, Subway launched a $15 pass that gave customers a 50% discount on its footlong subs that sold out in just 6 hours. Panera currently sells a beverage subscription program for $10.99 per month.

For casual, sit-down restaurants, building loyalty is even more important since diners typically only visit two to three times per year and “increasing that even by just one visit can be very meaningful to revenue,” according to Gregory Francfort, a restaurant analyst at Guggenheim.

“Loyalty programs give the customer key perks while at the same time help the brands figure out how their customer behaves to be able to better market their offerings to those consumers,” Francfort told CNN Business. The biggest perk to P.F. Changs’ program, in his opinion, is the free delivery since the chain aiming to growing that part of its business.

P.F. Chang’s is a privately held company with about 200 locations in the United States.