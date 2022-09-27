New York CNN Business —

The financial news publication Fast Company took the extraordinary step Tuesday night of shutting down its website after the outlet said it was hacked, resulting in a pair of obscene push notifications containing racist language being sent to Apple News subscribers.

“Fast Company’s Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening,” a spokesperson for the publication told CNN in a statement. “Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart. The messages are vile and are not in line with the content of Fast Company.”

“We are investigating the situation and have suspended the feed and shut down FastCompany.com until we are certain the situation has been resolved,” the spokesperson added.

People who attempted to access the website were greeted by a 404 page on Tuesday night, indicating the website was taken entirely offline. It was not immediately clear how long the site would be disabled.

Apple News also addressed the incident in a statement posted to its Twitter account.

“An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked,” the company said. “Apple News has disabled their channel.”

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the hack or how severe it was.