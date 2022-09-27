CNN —

Mila Kunis is sharing more about her husband Ashton Kutcher’s recent battle with a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis.

Kutcher had revealed his illness during an episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” saying he experienced a two-year battle with a rare form of vasculitis that left him temporarily unable to see or hear.

Kunis told “Entertainment Tonight” the couple had to “power through” the complications together.

“I don’t think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through,” she said. “You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do.”

Kutcher had said on the nature show that the disease, “knocked out my vision, knocked out my hearing, knocked out like all my equilibrium. It took me like a year to like build it all back up.”

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever gonna be able to see again. I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to walk again,” Kutcher said. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

Kunis and Kutcher met while filming “That ’70s Show” together in 1998 but didn’t begin dating until 2012. They share two children together, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.