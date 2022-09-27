CNN —

Adam Levine is back in the news, but this time for professional reasons.

Maroon 5 on Tuesday announced they’ll kick off new Las Vegas concert residency in the spring.

“M5LV • THE RESIDENCY,” the caption on their Instagram announcement read. “We’re headed back to Vegas! Tickets on sale Monday Oct 3 at 10AM PT.”

The dates listed range from March 24, 2023 to August 12 at the Park MGM Las Vegas.

Levine has recently faced allegations that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo and wanted to name their child after his alleged mistress.

The Maroon 5 frontman has denied it.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote in a statement posted on the Instagram stories on his verified Instagram account. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”