Today, you'll find a deal on the Dreamsky Alarm Clock, a discounted Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 download and savings on Universal Standard clothing.

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $15.99, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. The Frame won’t intrude on your aesthetic, thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, which transforms the screen into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Right now, Woot! is offering six sizes, from 32- to 85-inch for numbers that beat the Samsung Discover Event prices by a mile.

Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend clothing is all 25% off, thanks to the brand’s Anniversary Sale. Use code BIRTHDAY25 at checkout to score discounts on everything from sweaters to denim, intimates to outerwear and more. If you’re refreshing your fall wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40.

Right now, you can get Microsoft Office for personal use at 30% off. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a nice deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint, this deal comes at a nice time for students returning to school.

Bose QuietComfort 45 are for those who want an over-the-ear set of noise-canceling headphones that can easily be worn all day. In our testing, they performed particularly well on airplanes and in other noisy places, making them one of the best options for travelers and commuters. No matter where you’re using them, we’re confident they’ll be a great choice — and at $80 off right now, they’re at the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

• Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive, the SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD, now up to 47% off at Amazon.

• Shop Macy’s VIP Sale for discounts across dozens of categories, from kitchen to beauty to fashion.

• Snag this Echo Studio and Echo Sub bundle for immersive sound in your home — Prime members can save 25% right now.

• Get your steps in while you answer emails with this discounted Urevo under-desk treadmill.

• Get a head start on Halloween candy shopping and enjoy on-sale sweets like KitKats, Reece’s, Jolly Ranchers and more all through October.

• Prepare for stormy weather ahead with these discounted Sun Joe tools.

• Save on the WD My Passport, our favorite portable SSD overall, right now at Best Buy.

• Snag a refurbished iPad Pro starting at just $179.99 at Woot! right now.

• Get a free $20 Best Buy gift card with a purchase of DoorDash $100 gift card — that’s free money in exchange for dinner delivered.

• Keep pets comfortable during travel with this airline-approved Wild One carrier, now on sale at Nordstrom.

It’s rare to find a bra you can tolerate, let alone one that’s legitimately comfortable. Thankfully, ThirdLove is here to help. The bestselling Classic T-Shirt Bra has garnered nearly 49,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star ranking, and it’s available in over 60 sizes (including half cups) and nine colors. Right now, Underscored readers can shop unique bras with soft, second-skin fit as well as activewear, pajamas and more and save — simply use the code CNN25 at checkout for 25% off orders over $100.

Autumn brings a lot of good things — crisp air, pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters — but the change of seasons also means fewer daylight hours. Combat the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) with a light therapy lamp like this one from Circadian Optics. Though not as customizable as our top pick, this lamp performs the most important functions of a SAD lamp like a star. It’s sturdy, well designed, easy to use and bright — and its nonslip bottom should be standard among all SAD lamps.

Here at Underscored, we (really) value quality sleep, so it’s only natural that we’re big fans of everything Brooklinen has to offer. If you’re to shop some of our favorite linen bedding, you’re in luck: Brooklinen is celebrating the autumn equinox with The Linen Sale, meaning now through Sept. 27 you can save 25% on all linen across the site — from sheet bundles to duvet covers to quilts and more. Choose among gorgeous neutrals as well as limited-edition colors — this is a rare discount that even beats lows from Brooklinen’s annual Birthday Sale. To top it off? The rest of the site is 10% off.