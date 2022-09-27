Food and Drink
New York CNN Business  — 

The Hamburglar is back at McDonald’s. But this time, it’s just for adults.

McDonald’s is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning October 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.

The Happy Meals for adults goes on sale October 3.
The Happy Meals for adults goes on sale October 3.
McDonald's

The food will be served in a specially designed box that should trigger memories of Happy Meals from the old days. Toys include redesigned takes on McDonald’s famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new one named Cactus Buddy.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience office in a release.

Cactus Plant Flea Market is a streetwear brand that has been popularized by Kanye West and Pharrell in recent years. Complex has described its aesthetic as a “fluid and eccentric combination” mixed with “playful graphic imagery.” And its elusive origins are a major appeal for the brand’s fans. Hoodies from the brand can sell as much as $1,000 on the online marketplace StockX.

McDonald’s (MCD) has found success with its celebrity collaborations, often crediting them for boosting sales. Past partnerships include BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott, with the latter being so popular that it ran out of meals.