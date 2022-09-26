Jupiter is about to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years

(CNN) Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, September 26, according to NASA.

The space agency originally said Jupiter would be making its closest approach to Earth in 70 years, but corrected its statement after discovering the error, a NASA spokesperson said.

Neither Earth nor Jupiter orbits the sun in a perfect circle, which is what makes each opposition a slightly different distance, said Ray, who is also NASA's investigation scientist for the Radar for Europa Assessment and Sounding: Ocean to Near-surface, or REASON.

How to watch

Jupiter will appear brighter and bigger in the sky, making the event a great opportunity to catch a glimpse, NASA said.

The gaseous planet will rise around sunset and look pearly white to the naked eye, said Patrick Hartigan, professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University in Houston.

With a pair of binoculars or a telescope, you will be able to see the planet's bands, according to NASA.

Stargazers may also be able to see three or four of Jupiter's moons, including Europa, Ray said.

"Since I am working on a spacecraft that we are going to send to the Jupiter system to explore Europa," she said, "I'm always excited to see Jupiter and even Europa with my own eyes."

Saturn and Mars will also be visible, so try and spot those planets while viewing Jupiter's opposition, Hartigan said.

Remaining events in 2022

October 9: Hunter's moon

November 8: Beaver moon

December 7: Cold moon

Native American tribes have different names for the full moons, such as the Cheyenne tribe's "drying grass moon" for the one happening in September, and the Arapaho tribe's "popping trees" for the full moon occurring in December.

Catch the peak of these upcoming meteor shower events later this year, according to EarthSky's 2022 meteor shower guide

Draconids: October 8-9

Orionids: October 20-21

South Taurids: November 5

North Taurids: November 12