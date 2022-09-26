(CNN)A man serving a life sentence for killing three students in a Kentucky school shooting when he was 14 years old will face a full parole board Monday after a two-person panel couldn't reach a unanimous decision on his release last week.
Michael Carneal has served nearly 25 years in prison for opening fire at Heath High School in Paducah on December 1, 1997, killing the three students and wounding five others just after the students' prayer circle in the lobby said "Amen."
Carneal pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and a count of first-degree burglary. While he was sentenced to life in prison, Kentucky law requires that minors be considered for parole after 25 years.
Now 39, Carneal pleaded his case to members of the parole board in a hearing last week, saying if he's released, he plans to live with his parents, continue undergoing mental health treatment and eventually get a job.
His public defender, Alana Meyer, asked the board to remember Carneal was a teenager when he opened fire, was suffering from undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia and was struggling with bullying and the transition from middle to high school.
In the quarter century since, Carneal "has committed himself to his mental health treatment, to participating in available educational and vocational programs, and to being a helpful and positive person within the prison," Meyer wrote.
School shooter says he still hears voices
The attorney said Carneal "has shown deep, genuine remorse and taken responsibility for the shooting" and is dedicated to bettering himself.
Carneal told the panel last week he has received multiple mental health diagnoses and has long heard voices in his head -- including on the day of the shooting.
He said that before opening fire he heard a voice telling him to "pick up the gun out of the backpack and hold it in front of me and shoot."
"There's no justification or excuse for what I did," Carneal said. "I'm offering an explanation. I realize there's no excuse for what I did."
Carneal said he still hears voices in his head, but now knows when to ignore them.
During the initial hearing, parole board members Larry Brock and Ladeidra Jones questioned Carneal about the shooting.
"I was 14 at the time and I had not experienced anything in life really. I didn't know exactly the effect of what I would do eventually. I didn't know what that would actually mean. I did not know the hurt and the pain it would cause people," Carneal told them.
"Did you know that if you walked in a school and fired a handgun at multiple people and kill them that that was wrong?" Jones asked. "Yes," Carneal responded.
Survivors and families push back against Carneal's requested release
Missy Jenkins Smith was 15 and on her way to class when she saw 14-year-old Nicole Hadley get shot in the head and fall to the ground.
Too young to recognize the sound of gunshots and thinking that it must be a joke, Jenkins Smith stood in front of the girl, waiting for her to get up, when a bullet pierced her chest and she too fell to the ground.
There, she began noticing she lost feeling in her stomach, and then her legs, as chaos unfolded around her.
Jenkins Smith survived the shooting but was left paralyzed from the chest down.