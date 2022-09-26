(CNN) A man serving a life sentence for killing three students in a Kentucky school shooting when he was 14 years old will face a full parole board Monday after a two-person panel couldn't reach a unanimous decision on his release last week.

Michael Carneal has served nearly 25 years in prison for opening fire at Heath High School in Paducah on December 1, 1997, killing the three students and wounding five others just after the students' prayer circle in the lobby said "Amen."

Carneal pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and a count of first-degree burglary. While he was sentenced to life in prison, Kentucky law requires that minors be considered for parole after 25 years.

Now 39, Carneal pleaded his case to members of the parole board in a hearing last week, saying if he's released, he plans to live with his parents, continue undergoing mental health treatment and eventually get a job.

His public defender, Alana Meyer, asked the board to remember Carneal was a teenager when he opened fire, was suffering from undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia and was struggling with bullying and the transition from middle to high school.

