12-year-old boy in 'critical condition' following alleged gang-rape in New Delhi

New Delhi (CNN) A 12-year-old boy is in "critical condition" after he was allegedly gang-raped and beaten in India's capital New Delhi, according to a statement from the city's police and a complaint lodged by the boy's family to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Sain said in a video statement the alleged assault was carried out by three males -- all minors known to the victim -- including a family relative.

The alleged assault was said to have taken place in the northeastern neighborhood of Seelampur on September 18, but was not reported until September 22, according to both the police and DCW statements.

The DCW is a statutory authority appointed to investigate matters concerning the security and safety of women under Delhi law.

The case is under investigation, and two of the accused have been arrested, Sain said in the video statement. "The three accused are from the same community, they were neighbors," Sain said, adding that one of the men was related to the victim.

