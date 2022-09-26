CNN —

While production of Season 6 of “The Crown” was briefly paused after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Season 5 is still on track to start November 9.

When the popular series returns to Netflix, Imelda Staunton will take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman who portrayed her in Seasons 3 and 4 of the royal drama.

Claire Foy portrayed Queen Elizabeth II the first two seasons of the show.

According to Netflix’s description, Season 5 centers around the Queen “approaching the 40th anniversary of her accession.”

“Setting off on Britannia for her annual tour of Scotland’s Western Isles, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine Prime Ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire,” the description reads. “However, as a new decade enters its stride, the old certainties are no longer guaranteed.”

The collapse of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage is also a major storyline.

Dominic West plays Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana and Jonathan Pryce plays the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, in the upcoming season.