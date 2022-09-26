Typhoon Noru leaves five dead as storm sweeps over the Philippines

Hong Kong (CNN) Five rescue workers have died in the aftermath of Typhoon Noru, which made landfall in the Philippines Sunday and is predicted to gather strength again before hitting Vietnam on Tuesday.

The typhoon, known locally as Typhoon Karding, intensified rapidly from Saturday to Sunday, arriving as a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (about 150 miles per hour).

It blasted the main island of Luzon on Sunday, before weakening on Monday to maximum winds of 167 kilometers per hour (104 miles per hour) according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center -- equivalent to a Category 2 typhoon.

Residents wade through submerged streets after Typhoon Noru in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines, on September 26.

The government has recovered the bodies of the five rescue workers who were killed in the country's northern Bulacan province, according to Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippines Red Cross.

He said landslides are expected in more rural and mountainous regions, adding to the fear of further casualties.

