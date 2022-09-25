(CNN) Sunday is the start of Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, which marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days.

The millennia-old holiday is an occasion for reflection and is often marked by prayer, symbolic foods, and the blowing of a traditional horn called a shofar.

Here's what you need to know about the history and meaning of Rosh Hashanah.

A rabbi and his community celebrating the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah in a synagogue around 1925.

1. The holiday has been celebrated for over a thousand years

Rosh Hashanah has its roots in the Talmud, although it isn't entirely clear when the holiday was first celebrated. The Talmud says that the world was created on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar. Jewish people celebrate Rosh Hashanah on the first and second days of Tishrei -- which usually line up with September or October in the Gregorian calendar.

