At least 40 people injured or ill from Oregon's Cedar Creek Fire, officials say

(CNN) At least 40 people have reported injuries or illnesses related to Oregon's Cedar Creek fire, officials say. The fire has burned for almost two months.

All of the injuries so far appear to be non life-threatening, Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer, told CNN in an email.

"There have been no structures burned and no fatalities," Ferguson said.

The fire "has grown by only a relatively small percentage" in the last week, according to Ferguson. "The fire received a little rain, enough to temporarily slow growth and allow work to progress on the indirect containment strategy."

