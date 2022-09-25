Start your week smart: Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Ian, Iran, Putin, Italy

'This is a state of emergency': Houses in Canada dragged out to sea by Fiona
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins at sundown tonight. Rosh Hashanah means “head of the year” in Hebrew, and it’s one of the holiest days of the year for Jews around the world.
Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
The weekend that was
• Fiona ripped through Canada’s eastern seaboard at hurricane strength after making landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday, slamming the area with fierce winds and storm surge, sapping power for hundreds of thousands and washing away or collapsing some coastal homes.
• Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify as it barrels through the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico before weakening by the time it reaches Florida later this week, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.
• Iranian authorities say they will restrict internet access in the country until calm is restored to the streets, as protests over the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police continue to rock the Islamic Republic.
• Italians are voting today in national elections in which the far-right Brothers of Italy party – led by Giorgia Meloni – appears poised to make big gains after the collapse of two governments since the last election.
The week ahead
Monday
A NASA spacecraft is set to deliberately crash into an asteroid to see how the impact affects the space rock’s motion. The DART mission – or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test – launched 10 months ago and will be NASA’s first full-scale demonstration of deflection technology designed to protect the planet from nefarious space objects.
Wednesday
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol is expected to hold a hearing at 1 p.m. ET. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the panel, said it will be the last hearing until the committee releases its final report, which is expected by the end of the year.
October 1 marks five years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of about 22,000 people attending a music festival, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds of others. There have been more the 2,500 mass shootings in the US since then, according to the Gun Violence Archive – including the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Wondering why migrants are being put on the move? Listen up.
In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN Immigration Reporter Priscilla Alvarez explains why some Republicans are shipping migrants from the US southern border to liberal jurisdictions like New York City and Washington, DC. Plus, we hear from a man who was part of the mission to recruit migrants to fly to Martha’s Vineyard. Listen here.
Photos of the week
Aaron Chown/Pool/AP
A hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle on Monday, September 19. The castle is the monarch's final resting place.
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Police detain a protester in Moscow on Wednesday, September 21. More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia for participating in anti-war protests after leader Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.
Alejandro Granadillo/AP
Streets are flooded on Salinas Beach after Hurricane Fiona moved through Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Monday, September 19. Fiona's landfall came nearly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Bernadette Tuazon/CNN
Mourners outside Windsor Castle react while watching coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
A Ukrainian serviceman checks a destroyed Russian military vehicle in the Ukrainian town of Izium on Tuesday, September 20. Izium has now been "liberated" along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. The city is a huge strategic loss for the Russian military, which used it as a key base and resupply route for its forces in eastern Ukraine.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The planet Neptune is seen in this image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope and released by NASA on Wednesday, September 21. "It has been three decades since we last saw these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we've seen them in the infrared," said Heidi Hammel, a Neptune expert and interdisciplinary scientist on the Webb project.
Daniel Shirey/MLB/Getty Images
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is congratulated in the dugout after hitting his 60th home run of the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday, September 20. Judge is moving in on the American League's record of home runs in a season (61, set by Roger Maris).
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska listens to her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly via a prerecorded message on Wednesday, September 21. Zelensky urged world leaders to unite against Russia's war in Ukraine and strip Moscow of its veto power on the UN Security Council.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Tennis legend Roger Federer acknowledges a crowd in London after a Laver Cup practice session on Thursday, September 22. The 41-year-old Swiss star, who has won 20 grand slam singles titles, is retiring from the sport after a doubles match Friday with longtime rival Rafael Nadal.
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, holds up her ponytail, which she cut off with scissors while she and others protested outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday, September 21. The death last week of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested in Tehran, Iran, by morality police — a dedicated unit that enforces strict dress codes for women, such as wearing the compulsory headscarf — has sparked anger in Iran. The protests are striking for their scale, ferocity and rare feminist nature.
Frank Augstein/Pool/AP
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her state funeral in London on Monday, September 19.
Wang Chun/VCG/Getty Images
A medical worker explains dental care to children in Lianyungang, China, on Monday, September 19.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
CEOs of the nation's largest banks are sworn in to testify before a US Senate committee as part of an oversight hearing in Washington, DC, on Thursday, September 22. From left are Charles Scharf, CEO and president of Wells Fargo; Brian Thomas Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup; William H. Rogers Jr., chairman and CEO of Truist Financial Corp.; Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of US Bancorp; and William Demchak, chairman, president and CEO of The PNC Financial Services Group.
Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
Members of the Puerto Rico National Guard rescue a woman who was stranded at her house in Salinas on Monday, September 19. Hurricane Fiona delivered flooding rains and an islandwide blackout as it made landfall on Sunday.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
The US Park Police guards the Washington Monument after it was vandalized in the nation's capital on Tuesday, September 20. A man splashed red paint and wrote a profane message on the base of the monument, police said.
Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun/TNS/Getty Images
Adnan Syed leaves the courthouse after being released from prison in Baltimore on Monday, September 19. A judge had approved a motion by prosecutors to vacate the murder conviction of Syed, the subject of the first season of the popular "Serial" podcast. Syed, who has maintained he is innocent in the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, had been serving a life sentence. Prosecutors have 30 days to decide whether to pursue a new trial, and they are waiting for DNA analysis that they are trying to expedite to determine whether Adnan's case is dismissed or the case is set for trial.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
A researcher in Wako, Japan, shows a Madagascar hissing cockroach that was mounted with a "backpack" of electronics and a solar cell that enable remote control of its movement on Friday, September 16. Kenjiro Fukuda and his team at the Thin-Film Device Laboratory, part of the research institution Riken, were displaying how cyborg insects might one day be used for real-world applications instead of robots.
A Russian capsule carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, September 21. They later docked with the International Space Station for what is expected to be a six-month stay.
Phil Noble/Pool/AP
From left, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Westminster Abbey with Catherine's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19.
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP
Mónica Ramírez, founder and president of the group Justice for Migrant Women, holds up a sign that reads "Take action for Puerto Rico!" as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference outside the US Capitol on Tuesday, September 20. Schumer was calling for federal assistance for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Glyn Kirk/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Muick and Sandy, are walked inside Windsor Castle on Monday, September 19, ahead of the late monarch's committal service at St. George's Chapel. They are being adopted by the Duke and Duchess of York.
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
A child looks at a baby chimpanzee at the Beijing Wildlife Park on Monday, September 19.
Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register/AP
A lightning bolt flashes near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, September 17. There were several lightning delays in the college football game between Iowa and Nevada. The game didn't end until 1:39 a.m. local time.
Graham Stone/Avalon/ZUMA Press
England football legend David Beckham was among those waiting in line Friday, September 16, for the chance to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Beckham told reporters he had been waiting for more than 12 hours in what became known as The Queue in London. "We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our queen," Beckham said.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Former US President Bill Clinton speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via video during a Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York on Tuesday, September 20.
Susana Vera/Reuters
A model displays an outfit by Alvaro Calafat during Madrid Fashion Week on Friday, September 16.
Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN
The marquee at the Prince Charles Cinema in London's Leicester Square thanks Queen Elizabeth II for her service on Saturday, September 17.
Jonathan Bachman/AP
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady scuffles with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore during an NFL game in New Orleans on Sunday, September 18. Brady's teammates Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans intervened, sparking a skirmish that eventually led to the ejections of Lattimore and Evans.
Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images
A ragpicker collects recyclable materials at a landfill in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, on Friday, September 16.
Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A 61-foot rubber duck is parked outside the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Saturday, September 17.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
A man in Rome takes pictures of a mural, painted by the street artist Tvboy, that depicts Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini, leaders of two different political parties, kissing while holding knives in their hands on Tuesday, September 20.
Evan Vucci/AP
Marine One carries US President Joe Biden to New York on Tuesday, September 20. He spoke that day at the UN General Assembly.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is adorned with the Imperial State Crown during her funeral in London on Monday, September 19. A handwritten card placed on top of the Queen's coffin reads, "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R." The "R" in King Charles' title refers to "Rex," which is Latin for king.
Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble in overtime and returns it for the game-winning touchdown during an NFL game in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 18.
Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images
Forensics technicians operate at the site of a mass grave that was found in a forest on the outskirts of Izium, Ukraine, on Sunday, September 18. Ukraine's Defense Ministry said at least 440 "unmarked" graves were found in the eastern Ukrainian city, which was recently recaptured from Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that some of the bodies found in Izium showed "signs of torture," blaming Russia for what he called "cruelty and terrorism."
Will Lanzoni/CNN
People wait in line near London's Tower Bridge for the chance to see Queen Elizabeth II as she lied in state on Sunday, September 18. See last week in 32 photos.
What’s happening in entertainment
TV and streaming
“The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CNN. The new series offers a behind-the-scenes look at media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s improbable rise and the succession battle among his children for control of his empire.
“Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, hits Netflix on Friday. CNN’s Brian Lowry says the movie, which is adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about the Hollywood icon, is “pretentious, heavy handed and lengthy to the point of exhaustion.”
“Hocus Pocus 2” materializes on Disney+ Friday. The sequel to the 1993 film reunites stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.
“We Bought a Funeral Home” premieres on Discovery+ Saturday. The new series follows the Blumberg family as they transform an eerie 1800s Victorian funeral parlor into a weird and wonderful dream home. (Discovery+ and CNN are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)
In theaters
“Bros,” starring Billy Eichner in a movie that’s being billed as the first gay rom-com released by a major studio, opens in theaters Friday.
What’s happening in sports
Golf
The final session of the Presidents Cup match play golf tournament gets underway today at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, at 12 p.m. ET. After dominating for the first two days, Team USA jumped out to a seemingly insurmountable lead, but the Internationals rallied on Saturday to close the gap to just 4 points. The US now leads 11-7 with 12 singles matches to be played today. The US needs another 4-1/2 points to retain the Presidents Cup, while the International would need 8-1/2 points to win.
Football
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who are widely recognized as two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever grace the NFL, meet for what could be their final matchup today when the Green Bay Packers (1-1) travel south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
Quiz time!
