Start your week smart: Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Ian, Iran, Putin, Italy

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins at sundown tonight. Rosh Hashanah means “head of the year” in Hebrew, and it’s one of the holiest days of the year for Jews around the world.

The weekend that was

• Fiona ripped through Canada’s eastern seaboard at hurricane strength after making landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday, slamming the area with fierce winds and storm surge, sapping power for hundreds of thousands and washing away or collapsing some coastal homes.

• Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify as it barrels through the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico before weakening by the time it reaches Florida later this week, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

• Iranian authorities say they will restrict internet access in the country until calm is restored to the streets, as protests over the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police continue to rock the Islamic Republic.

• Facing protests at home and diminished forces in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved over the weekend to bolster his military and crack down on dissent.

• Italians are voting today in national elections in which the far-right Brothers of Italy party – led by Giorgia Meloni – appears poised to make big gains after the collapse of two governments since the last election.

The week ahead

Monday

A NASA spacecraft is set to deliberately crash into an asteroid to see how the impact affects the space rock’s motion. The DART mission – or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test – launched 10 months ago and will be NASA’s first full-scale demonstration of deflection technology designed to protect the planet from nefarious space objects.

Wednesday

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol is expected to hold a hearing at 1 p.m. ET. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the panel, said it will be the last hearing until the committee releases its final report, which is expected by the end of the year.

President Joe Biden will convene a White House conference focusing on ending hunger and improving nutrition across the nation. The event will be the first White House conference on food insecurity in more than 50 years.

Saturday

October 1 marks five years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of about 22,000 people attending a music festival, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds of others. There have been more the 2,500 mass shootings in the US since then, according to the Gun Violence Archive – including the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

And it’s the birthday of Jimmy Carter – the oldest living former US president – who turns 98.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

“The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CNN. The new series offers a behind-the-scenes look at media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s improbable rise and the succession battle among his children for control of his empire.

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards will air live from Miami Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Telemundo. Bad Bunny leads all nominees with 23 nods across 13 categories.

“Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, hits Netflix on Friday. CNN’s Brian Lowry says the movie, which is adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about the Hollywood icon, is “pretentious, heavy handed and lengthy to the point of exhaustion.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” materializes on Disney+ Friday. The sequel to the 1993 film reunites stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.

“We Bought a Funeral Home” premieres on Discovery+ Saturday. The new series follows the Blumberg family as they transform an eerie 1800s Victorian funeral parlor into a weird and wonderful dream home. (Discovery+ and CNN are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

In theaters

“Bros,” starring Billy Eichner in a movie that’s being billed as the first gay rom-com released by a major studio, opens in theaters Friday.

What’s happening in sports

Golf

The final session of the Presidents Cup match play golf tournament gets underway today at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, at 12 p.m. ET. After dominating for the first two days, Team USA jumped out to a seemingly insurmountable lead, but the Internationals rallied on Saturday to close the gap to just 4 points. The US now leads 11-7 with 12 singles matches to be played today. The US needs another 4-1/2 points to retain the Presidents Cup, while the International would need 8-1/2 points to win.

Football

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who are widely recognized as two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever grace the NFL, meet for what could be their final matchup today when the Green Bay Packers (1-1) travel south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

