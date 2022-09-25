California's wildfire activity is running below average this year. But experts warn it's not over

(CNN) Wildfire activity in California has been notably low this year, experts tell CNN, particularly compared to 2020 and 2021 when devastating wildfires erupted across the state and burned millions of acres by the time summer ended.

California has had several severe fires this year, including the Mosquito Fire , which continues to burn east of Sacramento.

However, after damp spring weather and cool temperatures delayed the onset of peak fire activity, the state's overall wildfire activity has been "surprisingly benign," said Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University's Fire Weather Lab.

"But we're not out of the woods yet," Clements told CNN. Hot and dry offshore winds, often referred to as the Diablo or Santa Ana winds, can trigger an enormous wildfire threat, and the wind phenomena do not tend to start until the fall and winter.

"If we get those big offshore wind events in Southern California like the Santa Anas, the Diablo winds in Northern California, those could lead to bigger fires," he said.