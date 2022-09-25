California's wildfire activity is running below average this year. But experts warn it's not over

A firefighter monitors flames from the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, California, in early September.
(CNN)Wildfire activity in California has been notably low this year, experts tell CNN, particularly compared to 2020 and 2021 when devastating wildfires erupted across the state and burned millions of acres by the time summer ended.

California has had several severe fires this year, including the Mosquito Fire, which continues to burn east of Sacramento.
However, after damp spring weather and cool temperatures delayed the onset of peak fire activity, the state's overall wildfire activity has been "surprisingly benign," said Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University's Fire Weather Lab.
      "But we're not out of the woods yet," Clements told CNN. Hot and dry offshore winds, often referred to as the Diablo or Santa Ana winds, can trigger an enormous wildfire threat, and the wind phenomena do not tend to start until the fall and winter.
        "If we get those big offshore wind events in Southern California like the Santa Anas, the Diablo winds in Northern California, those could lead to bigger fires," he said.
          According to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie, wildfires have burned around 365,000 acres so far this year in California, which is well below the year-to-date acreage burned in recent years. In 2021, more than 2.5 million acres had burned through August, while 4.3 million acres had burned in 2020.
          Heggie called this year's burned acreage a "dramatic" drop from previous years.
          Yet California remains in a multiyear megadrought which has drained water supplies and primed the vegetation for landscape-altering wildfires. Drought conditions are present in 99% of the state, according to the US Drought Monitor; conditions scientists say are part of the reason California has seen an uptick in fire activity in recent years.
          Clements pointed to three things contributing to this year's below-average fire activity: luck, firefighting strategies and day-to-day weather.
          Spring brought favorable weather with cooler temperatures and some precipitation, but summer brought hotter and drier weather. California saw one of its worst September heat waves on record earlier this month, which stoked the state's current active fires, including the Mosquito Fire which has burned more than 76,000 acres and has become the largest in the state so far this year, according to CalFire.
          "While climate change has its fingerprints all over these larger fires, it's day-to-day weather that drives fire behavior," he said.
