He thought he ordered a book by a Black financial adviser. The Nazi symbols inside shocked him

(CNN) Dante Lee thought he was opening an investment book. But what he found inside shocked and appalled him.

In a TikTok video posted this month , Lee says he was looking forward to reading "From the Block to the Bank: How to Make the Most of Your Circumstance to Maximize Your Full Potential" by his friend, Ash Cash, a Black author and financial adviser who's written at least nine books.

However, when Lee opened his new copy of the book, which Cash self-published with a company called Lulu.com, he didn't find any investment advice.

"Look at what I see as soon as I open the book: a picture of Hitler," Lee says in the video. "And I'm wondering, 'Why does he have a picture of Hitler in his book?' So, I scroll back to one of the first pages, and I realize: This is not his book. This is a book about Hitlerism."

The copy Lee received had Cash's cover on it but a book by an entirely different author inside. Holding the book up to the camera, Lee says every page has a small swastika next to the page number.

