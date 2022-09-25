Team USA secures Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in their ninth victory in a row

The US team retained the Presidents Cup, winning the golf tournament by 17.5 to 12.5.
(CNN)The United States team retained the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, after surviving a spirited comeback from the International Team, winning the golf tournament by 17.5 to 12.5 and securing the Americans' ninth overall victory in a row.

Xander Schauffele rolled in the decisive putt in his match against Canadian Corey Conners on the 18th hole to clinch the US team's overall victory, sparking scenes of jubilation on the green from Schauffele and other players whose matches had finished.
The Presidents Cup is a biennial competition between Americans and an international team open to players outside the United States and Europe. The US team has now won 12 out of 14 Presidents Cups in history, losing only one overall tournament.
    Operation 'Shock the World': New International captain Trevor Immelman aiming to stun Team USA at Presidents Cup
    US captain Davis Love III sent out two of his heavy hitters, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, in the opening two matches in an effort to prevent International Team momentum building. Spieth delivered for Love as he beat Australian Cam Davis with three holes to spare, but Thomas surrendered an early lead to lose on the final hole to South Korean Si Woo Kim.
      Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau added more points to the board for the United States, while Colombian Sebastián Muñoz shocked world No.1 Scottie Scheffler to give the International Team an inkling of hope, along with Japanese team veteran Hideki Matsuyama's tied match with Sam Burns.
        After playing captain Tiger Woods inspired his side to a dramatic fightback victory in 2019, Team USA will be targeting a ninth straight Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, this week.
        After playing captain Tiger Woods inspired his side to a dramatic fightback victory in 2019, Team USA will be targeting a ninth straight Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, this week. Scroll through the gallery to look back at the previous 13 editions of the biennial event.
        Former US President Gerald R. Ford (pictured) served as the honorary chairman for the inaugural Presidents Cup, hosted at Robert Jones Trent Golf Club in Gainsville, Virginia in September 1994.
        Former US President Gerald R. Ford (pictured) served as the honorary chairman for the inaugural Presidents Cup, hosted at Robert Jones Trent Golf Club in Gainsville, Virginia in September 1994.
        Captained by Hale Irwin (pictured center-right), the US Team eased to a comfortable 20-12 victory over David Graham&#39;s International Team at the maiden event, with 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples registering a flawless 3-0-0 record in his matches.&lt;br /&gt;
        Captained by Hale Irwin (pictured center-right), the US Team eased to a comfortable 20-12 victory over David Graham's International Team at the maiden event, with 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples registering a flawless 3-0-0 record in his matches.
