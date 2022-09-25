Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde suffers season-ending neck injury

(CNN) The Buffalo Bills will have to mount their Super Bowl challenge without Micah Hyde, one of their top defensive players, who suffered a season-ending neck injury playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Hyde's agent, Jack Bechta, confirmed the news on Twitter , adding that "fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023," and the Bills officially placed the 31-year-old on injured reserve Saturday.

After suffering the injury in the third quarter, Hyde initially walked off the field before he was carted into the locker room.

In the same match, Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was taken to hospital in an ambulance after also suffering a neck injury; Buffalo announced on Tuesday that he had been released from hospital.

"[Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, who is also dealing with a neck injury] both seem to be moving around or walking around or in the building here," coach Sean McDermott told ESPN on Friday.

