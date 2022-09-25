(CNN) Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge broke his own world record, lowering the mark to 2:01:09, as he powered to victory at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

Shaving 30 seconds off the record he set at the same event four years ago, Kipchoge set a pace that no one could match over the entire 26.2 miles and secured his 15th career marathon win out of just 17 starts.

Ethiopia's Andamlak Belihu and defending champion Guye Adola stayed with the 37-year-old for the first half of the race but dropped away as Kipchoge pressed on for victory and eventually crossed the finish line opposite the Brandenburg Gate alone.

Double Olympic champion Kipchoge became the first athlete to run a marathon distance in under two hours in Vienna in 2019 but this was not recognized as an official world record since it was set with a team of rotating pacemakers and not in open competition.

For this official record, Kipchoge started fast, setting a 10km time split of just 28min 23sec and reaching the halfway mark in under an hour.

